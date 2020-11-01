Aberdeen’s 1990 Scottish Cup hero Brian Irvine: This Dons side is strongest of Derek McInnes era

Scottish Cup penalty hero Brian Irvine believes the current Aberdeen side is the strongest in Derek McInnes’s time as manager.

Pittodrie legend Irvine can see no weakness in a Dons team that will face Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden this afternoon.

Irvine, 55, famously scored the winning spot-kick in a 9-8 penalty shootout defeat of Celtic in the 1990 Scottish Cup final.

That was the last time Aberdeen lifted the trophy.

Former Scotland defender Irvine is confident the Reds have the talent to end that 30-year Scottish Cup drought.

He said: “This is the best Aberdeen team I have seen for years.

“That is not a slight on previous teams but just a mark of how highly I rate this current one.

“Aberdeen have been really good in recent years and have consistently done well, but I have been so impressed with this side.

“You cannot fault any part of this Aberdeen team.

“The defence is strong, there is a great midfield with Lewis Ferguson and Ross McCrorie and the attackers are dangerous.

“Now they also have Sam Cosgrove back, which is another positive because he gives that added dimension to the attack.

“Cosgrove has a proven goalscoring record.

© SNS Group

“There is no weakness in the Aberdeen side just now.”

Aberdeen under McInnes have faced Celtic four times at Hampden in cup competitions and lost each time.

In 2016-17, the Reds lost both the Scottish Cup and League Cup final to the Hoops.

Then, in 2018-19, they lost the League Cup final and the Scottish Cup semi-final to Celtic at the national stadium.

Aberdeen received a major pre-semi boost when equalising in injury time to draw 3-3 with Celtic at Pittodrie last weekend.

It extended Celtic’s winless run to three games and piled the pressure on boss Neil Lennon and his quadruple-triple-chasing side.

Irvine said: “Pressure will be on Celtic because they are not used to being in this position.

“They are used to winning. It depends how Celtic’s character is and how they react to it.

“Aberdeen looked dangerous against them in the 3-3 draw and Lewis Ferguson is scoring a lot of goals at the moment.

“Although some of Ferguson’s goals have been penalties, he is a threat from open play as was shown with his spectacular goal against Hamilton (4-2 win).

“Ferguson is striking the ball so well.”

© SNS Group

On May 12 1990, following a goal-less 120 minutes and with a shootout tied at 8-8, Dons keeper Theo Snelders dived low to his left to deny Anton Rogan’s penalty.

Irvine stepped up and calmly converted to win the trophy.

It was the only penalty Irvine took in his 20-year career.

Irvine’s involvement in Aberdeen’s last day of Scottish Cup glory was so much more than that converted penalty.

The defender scored in the 4-1 quarter-final defeat of Hearts at Pittodrie and also netted in the 4-0 semi-final victory over Dundee United at neutral venue Tynecastle.

Such is the expanse of time since Irvine netted that penalty kick, there is not one, but two, lost generations of Dons fans who have yet to see the club lift the Scottish Cup.

He said: “It is a long time.

“It is such an unusual situation where they are playing the semi-final of last season’s cup now.

“I don’t think that will really be remembered – it will just be who won the Scottish Cup in 2020.”