Aberdeen’s 1970 Scottish Cup-winning squad: Where are they now?

Saturday marks 50 years to the day since Eddie Turnbull’s Aberdeen travelled to Hampden and won the Scottish Cup for the second time in the club’s history.

To do so, the Reds overcame Celtic 3-1. At the time, their rivals were one of the best sides in Europe and had lifted the European Cup three seasons previously, but Turnbull’s Dons comprehensively outclassed them in front of 108,434 supporters to triumph.

But what happened to Aberdeen’s heroes after their momentous moment on Mount Florida?

Eddie Turnbull

After a fantastic playing career as part of Hibs’ “Famous Five” and first foray into management at Queen’s Park, boss Turnbull was at Aberdeen between 1965 and 1971.

He’d had a Scottish Cup near miss in 1967, when the Dons lost 2-0 to the Hoops in the showpiece – a game he couldn’t attend because of illness. Only goalkeeper Bobby Clark and defender Tommy McMillan played in the 1970 final from the starting 11 that day.

The season after finally securing the cup, the Reds took on Celtic once more, finishing just two points behind them in the First Division.

Afterwards, Turnbull left for Easter Road, where he had scored more than 150 goals as a player. He remained there for nine years, before retiring in 1980.

In later life, he would often attend games between the Dons and Hibs and, when Turnbull died aged 88 in 2011, his coffin was carried by a mix of former players from the two clubs. Martin Buchan and Joe Harper were the two ex-Reds chosen.

Bobby Clark

Goalie Clark joined the Dons in the mid-Sixties and would play for the club until 1982, all the way into Alex Ferguson’s reign as boss.

In total, the 17-cap Scotland international played 592 times for the Dons.

After leaving the Dons, he took up coaching in the US, spending 16 years as the head coach of the University of Notre Dame’s men’s football team before retiring last year.

The 74-year-old Glaswegian is now back in north-east, living in Lossiemouth, and recently spoke at the opening of the Reds’ Cormack Park training base, with the youth academy element of the campus bearing his name.

Henning Boel

Danish right-back Boel, also 74, made 150 appearances for the Dons across six seasons, following fellow Dane Jens Petersen’s lead.

In the 1968/69 campaign, like Clark, he was part of the “Washington Whips” Dons team which reached the final of the American Soccer League tournament, before winning the Scottish Cup under Turnbull in 1970.

Boel’s career was cut short by injury at 27 after which he returned to Denmark, where he now lives, travelling back for reunions of the cup-winning squad.

George Murray

Murray, 77, played at full-back in the final, instead of on the wing in a Turnbull tactical swap.

He had joined the Dons from Motherwell and went on to make 167 appearances, later serving as caretaker manager for four games in 1975.

Murray now lives in Australia, where he coached Canberra Arrows in the early 1980s.

Jim Hermiston

Hermiston, now 72, played a key role man-marking Hoops midfield metronome Bobby Murdoch rather than operating in his usual full-back position.

Over his Reds career, he made 271 appearances, before quitting football aged 27 in 1975 to join Grampian Police. He was even called upon to police matches at Pittodrie, before emigrating to Queensland, Australia, two years later.

Tommy McMillan

Centre-half McMillan, who is now 75, played a big role in Dons history. Not only did he play in the losing Scottish Cup final in 1967, he featured in the club’s 10-0 win on their European debut against Icelanders KR Reykjavik the following season, and was still around for the league near-miss in 1971.

He left for Falkirk, having made 248 Reds appearances, in 1972, and would go on to boss the likes of Inverness Thistle, Fraserburgh and Muggiemoss in Aberdeen.

McMillan still lives in the north-east.

Martin Buchan

Buchan’s father, Martin senior, and brother George – who was on the bench for the cup final – also played for Aberdeen.

He became the youngest to skipper a Scottish Cup-winning side when he lifted the trophy, aged just 21.

North-east native Buchan made 189 appearances before moving to Manchester United in 1972 and leading them to FA Cup glory. He finished his career at Oldham Athletic.

The 71-year-old, 31-cap Scotland international – who played in two World Cups – still resides in the Manchester area.

Derek ‘Cup-tie’ McKay

Born in Banff and a product of Highland League club Deveronvale before moving to Dundee for three years until 1969.

Outside right McKay, who was in his early 20s in the game at Hampden, only played a handful of matches in his two-season Aberdeen career, scoring four times. Two of those goals came in the cup final, after Joe Harper had put the Dons up from the penalty spot.

His other two strikes for the Reds were the winners in the quarter-final against Falkirk and semi against Kilmarnock, which earned McKay his lasting moniker.

“Cup-tie” headed off to Crystal Palace then Barrow, but never made any appearances for either side and he returned to the Highland League with short spells at Elgin City and Buckie Thistle.

He finally moved abroad to play in South Africa, Hong Kong and Australia, eventually settling in Western Australia where he worked in the Mail Room of a local hospital in Perth.

McKay died on April 20, 2008, succumbing to a heart attack while on holiday in Thailand. He was 59.

Davie Robb

The forward, affectionately known as “The Brush”, played for Aberdeen for

12 years in the 1960s and 70s, scoring 99 times in 345 appearances.

He also earned five Scotland caps during that time and is frequently praised for one simple quality – that he gave everything when he pulled on the red shirt.

After leaving Pittodrie, he played for several sides in the North American Soccer League, remarkably hanging out with the likes of Frank Sinatra, Pele, Franz Beckenbauer, George Best, Olivia Newton John and Stevie Nicks, before retiring – following a very brief spell at Dunfermline – in 1981.

The 72-year-old – who worked in the oil industry and volunteered as an addiction counsellor after retiring – currently resides in Banchory.

Jim Forrest

Now back living in Govan, Glasgow, centre forward Forrest was sent out to terrorise Billy McNeill on cup final day with his pace.

The Central Belt native, now 75, had played for Rangers, where he is a club legend, and Preston before arriving at Pittodrie, where he stayed for five seasons, scoring 62 goals in 185 games.

After leaving the Dons, the Scotland international had spells in South Africa and Hong Kong.

Joe Harper

Greenock-born Harper, known as the “King of the Beach End”, famously performed keepy-ups while waiting to score the opener from the penalty spot in the final, as Celtic protested about the decision.

Aberdeen’s greatest ever goalscorer, Harper would leave for Everton in 1972, only to find his way back to Pittodrie via Hibs in 1976 for a second spell, winning the League Cup that year and Premier Division in 1980. A Scotland international, he eventually racked up 199 goals in 300 appearances.

Now residing in Pitmedden, aged 72, he writes a column for the Evening Express and also works as a club ambassador on match days.

Arthur Graham

Just 17 when he won the Scottish Cup in 1970, “Bumper” would stay at Aberdeen until 1977, winning the League Cup in 1976 and making close to 300 appearances.

Then followed spells at Leeds United and Manchester United, with Graham eventually racking up 10 Scotland caps.

The former outside left, who is 67, now lives in Yorkshire.