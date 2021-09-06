Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Aberdeen youngster Michael Ruth loaned out to League One Falkirk

By Ryan Cryle
06/09/2021, 1:02 pm Updated: 06/09/2021, 1:07 pm
Michael Ruth scores for Aberdeen against Arbroath. Picture by Scott Baxter
Aberdeen striker Michael Ruth has joined League One Falkirk on loan for the rest of the season, it has been announced.

Ruth, 19, has turned out for the Aberdeen first team twice, however, he faces competition from the likes of Christian Ramirez, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Wolves loanee Austin Samuels and Marley Watkins for game time this term.

As a result, boss Stephen Glass has allowed Ruth – signed from Queen’s Park in 2019 – to link-up with former Reds reserves coach Paul Sheerin at the promotion-chasing Bairns.

Ruth, who is contracted to Pittodrie until next summer, spent the first half of last  season on loan at Championship Arbroath, but failed to score in 16 appearances.

However, he has netted against both Brora Rangers and Arbroath for the Dons “B” team in recent weeks.

Aberdeen pathways manager Neil Simpson said: “This is an excellent chance for Michael to get some game time in a very competitive league.

“Training full-time under Paul Sheerin will undoubtedly aid his continued development and help him to continue to work towards fulfilling his full potential.”