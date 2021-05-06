Aberdeen would be signing the complete defensive package in Declan Gallagher, insists Willie Miller

Gothenburg Great Willie Miller insists Aberdeen would secure the “complete defensive package” by signing Declan Gallagher.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is closing in on a deal to land Scotland international Gallagher with the 30-year-old set to become his second signing.

Championship Cardiff City are also interested in the Motherwell skipper, but the Reds look to have won the race for his signature.

One of Scotland’s greatest-ever defenders, Miller, capped 55 times, reckons Gallagher ticks every box needed to strengthen the Dons back-line.

For Miller, the six-foot-four centre-back would be an “exciting” signing who has everything – imposing stature, game vision, confidence on the ball and mobility.

Crucially Miller also believes Gallagher proved he has big game mentality with a superb performance in Scotland’s play-off defeat of Serbia to secure Euro 2020 qualification.

For the club legend, that Granite strong mentality is an absolute necessity for any Aberdeen player.

He said: “If Stephen Glass can get Gallagher tied up it would be an exciting signing as he is a player with real ability.

“Gallagher reads the game well, can use the ball, is mobile, has real ability and is also very experienced.

“On top of that he is also a Scotland international who is an imposing figure at six-foot-four with real stature.

“He is the all-round package and it is exciting for Aberdeen to be going for players of that stature of quality.

“At 30, Gallagher is a good age and has plenty of fuel left in the tank.

“Signing Gallagher on the back of also securing Scott Brown would be a great start for Glass and something for the fans to look forward to in the new season.”

Gallagher was at the heart of Scotland’s defence in the play-off final win in Serbia last November as the Scots won a penalty shoot-out to qualify for the Euro 2020 finals.

The Motherwell captain lost his place in the recent World Cup qualifiers having suffered a hamstring injury.

Grant Hanley and Jack Hendry were recalled by boss Clarke as Gallagher sat out.

However, Gallagher is fit again and has helped Motherwell secure four clean sheets in their last six games to force his way back into contention for the Euro 2020 finals.

National manager Clarke can name a 26-man squad for Euro 2020 after Uefa this week increased the original squad size from 23.

Miller said: “It will be difficult for Steve Clarke to put the squad for the Euros together, but I think Gallagher will certainly one of the centre-backs involved.

“If he signs for Aberdeen, he will very likely be coming to the club fresh off the back of that Euro 2020 finals experience as well, which would be another huge positive.”

Gallagher made of right stuff

There is no bigger pressure than the weight of an entire nation praying a team can end more than 20 years of tournament qualifying hurt.

Add to that the added pressure of conceding an injury time equaliser through Luka Jovic to force extra-time in Belgrade.

So near – but yet so far.

Gallagher and the Scots had to pick themselves up and go again.

That Gallagher was part of a squad that did that to secure qualification to a major tournament for the first time since the 1998 World Cup proves to Miller he is made of the right stuff.

Miller said: “Gallagher has shown he has what it takes to handle high pressure games.

“Which if you play for Aberdeen is really important.

“As an Aberdeen player, you hope you are going to be in pressure games at the top of the league, cup finals and attempting to lift trophies.”

Gallagher came late to the international set-up and was called into the Scotland squad for the first time in October 2019 ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia and San Marino.

The defender did not play in either of those qualifiers, but made his debut the following month in a 2-1 Euro qualifier defeat of Cyprus.

He was in the Scottish defence that registered three consecutive clean sheets against Israel (0-0), Slovakia (1-0) and Czech Republic (1-0) in October 2020.

Then on November 12 last year he delivered a superb performance at the heart of the Scottish defence in the historic defeat of Serbia.

Miller said: “When international recognition comes later in a player’s career, I think you appreciate it more.

“I know from my own experience of trying to get into the international set up that it can be difficult.

“It was a long slog for me over many years to get there.

“Once you are there you want to hold on to it and prove that you are the best in that position.

“That is what Gallagher has done.”

Miller also praised Aberdeen boss Glass and the Pittodrie board for moving quickly to strengthen the squad.

Celtic skipper Brown, 35, has already been secured and will join on a two-year contract in a player-coach role in the summer.

Aberdeen are also interested in St Mirren’s attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath, who is contracted to the Buddies until summer 20022.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has warned any club looking to make a move for McGrath this summer that it would take an “outrageous” offer for him to sell.

Miller said: “There has been no lingering about by Aberdeen.

“Brown has already been secured and if Gallagher signs that will be done early as well.

“Look at Celtic, they seem unable to make decisions down in the East End of Glasgow.

“However, in Aberdeen it is a different story altogether.

“A new manager and coaching staff are in and international players are being signed.

“It is something that is going to stimulate interest throughout Scotland.

“From the point of view of Aberdeen fans, it will get them excited about next season.”