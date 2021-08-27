Aberdeen Women’s SWPL1 fixtures corrected to ensure ‘every team in the league has either 13 or 14 home matches and 13 or 14 away matches’

Scottish Women’s Football (SWF) have announced a change to Aberdeen Women’s SWPL1 fixtures.

The alteration, which sees the clash with Spartans on March 27 become a home game for the Dons instead of an away game, corrects an initial fixture programme which had seen the Reds tasked with 12 home matches and 15 away matches for their first season back in the top flight.

An SWF statement said: “These amendments ensure every team in the league has either 13 or 14 home matches and 13 or 14 away matches.”

Emma Hunter’s Reds get their league campaign under way at the Balmoral Stadium against Celtic on September 5.

They have already progressed in the SWPL Cup this term, with wins over Boroughmuir Thistle, Queens Park and Motherwell in group stage, as well as a defeat to SWPL1 rivals Rangers.