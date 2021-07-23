Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Aberdeen Women’s Francesca Ogilvie lands SWPL Player of the Month prize

By Ryan Cryle
23/07/2021, 1:40 pm Updated: 23/07/2021, 1:43 pm
Francesca Ogilvie scoring for Aberdeen Women.
Aberdeen Women’s Francesca Ogilvie has been named the Scottish Building Society SWPL Player of the Month for June 2021 – a period in which the Dons secured the title and promotion back to the top-flight.

Ogilvie helped the Reds finish 10 points clear at the top of SWPL2, scoring eight goals and providing four assists across seven games, including netting a hat-trick  away to Queen’s Park.

Ogilvie told the Aberdeen website said: “The main thing for us this season was promotion to SWPL1 and to accomplish that by winning the league. After 10 games, we put ourselves in a great position.

“With the suspension of the season and a large number of games in June though, we had to work hard to make sure we achieved our goal. We’ve certainly earned our success.”

Another Don, Bayley Hutchison, previously won the award for October 2020.

“Receiving this award is icing on the cake for me” added Ogilvie. “Winning individual awards is nice and it’s great to be recognised.

“With Bayley (Hutchison) having won earlier this season, it shows we’ve got quality in our team. I certainly think people know Aberdeen are a team to watch next season.”

Aberdeen Women begin the 2021/22 campaign in the SWPL Cup next month, before starting their SWPL1 season at home to Celtic.