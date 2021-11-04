Aberdeen Women’s Bailley Collins commends spirited second half performance against Glasgow City

Midfielder Bailley Collins admits ‘silly’ defensive mistakes under pressure from champions Glasgow City were Aberdeen Women’s undoing.

It was a first half performance to forget for Aberdeen, conceding all five goals in the opening 45 minutes of their 5-0 defeat to Glasgow City.

Glasgow City forced to Dons to play deep in their own half, pressuring the young side into making costly mistakes.

Collins thinks City were a class above the Reds in the first half.

She said: “We knew going into the game that it was never going to be easy. We knew we were going to have to defend a lot and that’s exactly what happened.

“They created so many chances in the first half. It was a hard shift and a tough graft for the whole game, but especially those first 45 minutes.

“We just made too many silly mistakes and struggled to clear our lines giving them too many opportunities, which they made the most of.”

Despite the first half disappointment, Aberdeen frustrated Glasgow City with a much-improved defensive performance in the second half.

The Dons were much more composed on the ball in both defence and attack, creating more chances going forward.

Collins had one of the better opportunities as she tried to make the most of City goalkeeper Lee Alexander’s slack pass with a shot from distance, but the Scotland number one recovered to make the save.

The Aberdeen midfielder added: “We’re happy with the second half performance, because our target was not to concede and we achieved that.

“We still had to defend a lot, but we did that much better and recognised that, if we played well from the back, we could work our way up the pitch.

“Going into the second half, we knew that if we could take control of the ball a bit more we’d create opportunities going forward.

“We did that a few times and I think we were probably unlucky to score.”