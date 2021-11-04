Aberdeen Women’s Bailley Collins commends spirited second half performance against Glasgow City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Aberdeen Women’s Bailley Collins commends spirited second half performance against Glasgow City

By Sophie Goodwin
04/11/2021, 5:21 pm Updated: 04/11/2021, 5:42 pm
Aberdeen's Bailley Collins in action against Hibs in SWPL Cup. Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Aberdeen's Bailley Collins in action against Hibs in SWPL Cup. Picture by KATH FLANNERY

Midfielder Bailley Collins admits ‘silly’ defensive mistakes under pressure from champions Glasgow City were Aberdeen Women’s undoing.

It was a first half performance to forget for Aberdeen, conceding all five goals in the opening 45 minutes of their 5-0 defeat to Glasgow City.

Glasgow City forced to Dons to play deep in their own half, pressuring the young side into making costly mistakes.

Collins thinks City were a class above the Reds in the first half.

She said: “We knew going into the game that it was never going to be easy. We knew we were going to have to defend a lot and that’s exactly what happened.

“They created so many chances in the first half. It was a hard shift and a tough graft for the whole game, but especially those first 45 minutes.

“We just made too many silly mistakes and struggled to clear our lines giving them too many opportunities, which they made the most of.”

Despite the first half disappointment, Aberdeen frustrated Glasgow City with a much-improved defensive performance in the second half.

The Dons were much more composed on the ball in both defence and attack, creating more chances going forward.

Collins had one of the better opportunities as she tried to make the most of City goalkeeper Lee Alexander’s slack pass with a shot from distance, but the Scotland number one recovered to make the save.

The Aberdeen midfielder added: “We’re happy with the second half performance, because our target was not to concede and we achieved that.

“We still had to defend a lot, but we did that much better and recognised that, if we played well from the back, we could work our way up the pitch.

“Going into the second half, we knew that if we could take control of the ball a bit more we’d create opportunities going forward.

“We did that a few times and I think we were probably unlucky to score.”

 

 