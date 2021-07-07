Aberdeen Women will face top-flight rivals Rangers and Motherwell in SWPL Cup group

Promoted Aberdeen Women will meet top-flight rivals Rangers and Motherwell in the SWPL Cup after the sides were drawn in the same group.
The cup competition – beginning with a group format for the first time – sees the Dons in Group A, which is completed by SWPL 2 sides Boroughmuir Thistle and Queen’s Park.
On Sunday, the SWPL2-winning Reds beat Boroughmuir Thistle 4-2 ahead of lifting their league trophy at the Balmoral Stadium.
They will return to competitive action on August 8 with their cup opener against Boroughmuir at the same venue.
An away clash against Queen’s Park follows on August 15, before a home game against Motherwell the following Sunday (August 22).
The Dons then travel to meet Rangers in midweek on August 25 in their final group game.
Group B for the season-opening competition contains Hibs, Forfar Farmington, Dundee United, Kilmarnock and Stirling University.
Meanwhile, Group C includes top-flight champions Glasgow City, Spartans, SWPL2 runners-up Hamilton Accies and Glasgow Women.
Group D is comprised of Celtic, Hearts, Partick Thistle and St Johnstone.
