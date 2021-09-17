Aberdeen Women want to continue momentum against Hamilton Accies

The Dons play fellow SWPL 1 newcomers Hamilton this Sunday at Balmoral Stadium in their second home fixture of the league season.

Aberdeen will look to pick up another three points after defeating Partick Thistle last week, while the Accies will be looking to redeem themselves after a 7-0 thumping at the hands of Rangers.

Emma Hunter’s side can expect a difficult game against Hamilton after the sides won a fixture against each other last season.

She said: “It’s quite exciting for us because it’s a team that we know really well because we came up together in the SWPL 2 and played them a couple of times.

“For me, it will hopefully be a bit more exciting as well is that we’re gonna have potentially a couple of players returning from injury and trying to break back into the squad.

“It gives us more flexibility in terms of who we can select to start the game.

Hamilton will definitely come up here with the same attitude as us, they will be looking to get the three points off of us. I think it will be a really closely contested game but I don’t think it’s anything that we need to fear.

“I think we know the strengths that we have got and we know we have done it before against Hamilton. I expect it will be a good game but we will be looking to pick up the points.”

Another must-win game

The Aberdeen boss insists it is another must-win game if they want to break away from the bottom sides in SWPL1. The side are up to fifth after their win against Partick and will be looking to solidify their league position in the next fixture.

She said: “We’ve got a couple games maybe coming up that we would expect to win and then we’ve got some more difficult games. So, it’s about picking up these next three to six points and that puts us in a good place.

“It already puts us into that position where we are really aiming for, that top end of the half. We’ve been a team like that right from the outset. In SWPL2 and in the North division, we set our targets and made sure we got in there really early.

“We are really focused and maintaining that attitude won’t change this season. I think the next few games will really secure that if we can get those victories but there’s no easy games in the SWPL1 and that’s why we want to be here. We don’t take anything for granted.”

Hunter is calling for the home fans to get behind her side. Aberdeen attracted a strong crowd of almost 500 people in their first home fixture against Celtic.

She said: “It’ll be nice to play at home again. Our home crowd against Celtic was phenomenal.

“I’d love to see more and more people now coming down to support us. It was great having them there for Celtic and it helped but these are the games that will be a lot closer and maybe the more important ones against the likes of Hamilton and Hearts. I’d be aiming to see people coming and giving us that extra edge.”

Aberdeen FC Women kick off at 2pm at Balmoral Stadium where under 16’s will get free entry to the match.