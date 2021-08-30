Aberdeen Women to play Hibs in the quarter-finals of the SWPL Cup

Aberdeen Women will play Hibernian in the quarter-finals of the SWPL Cup.

The Dons finished second in Group A, beating Boroughmuir Thistle, Queens Park and Motherwell, before closing out their campaign with a 5-2 loss against Rangers.

Their meeting with Hibs in the next stage will take place on October 31, with the semi-finals pencilled in for November 14 and the final due to take place on December 5.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen Women’s league opener, against Celtic at the Balmoral Stadium on Sunday, will be beamed live on BBC Alba (4.10pm kick-off).

Emma Hunter’s promoted Dons, having already met Rangers in the cup, will get another chance to test themselves against full-time opposition as they begin their SWPL1 season.