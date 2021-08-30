Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Women to play Hibs in the quarter-finals of the SWPL Cup

By Ryan Cryle
30/08/2021, 4:19 pm
Aberdeen FC Women manager Emma Hunter.
Aberdeen Women will play Hibernian in the quarter-finals of the SWPL Cup.

The Dons finished second in Group A, beating Boroughmuir Thistle, Queens Park and Motherwell, before closing out their campaign with a 5-2 loss against Rangers.

Their meeting with Hibs in the next stage will take place on October 31, with the semi-finals pencilled in for November 14 and the final due to take place on December 5.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen Women’s league opener, against Celtic at the Balmoral Stadium on Sunday, will be beamed live on BBC Alba (4.10pm kick-off).

Emma Hunter’s promoted Dons, having already met Rangers in the cup, will get another chance to test themselves against full-time opposition as they begin their SWPL1 season.