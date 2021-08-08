Aberdeen Women start SWPL Cup campaign with victory

Aberdeen Women got their season off to a winning start – recording a 2-1 SWPL Cup victory against Boroughmuir Thistle at the Balmoral Stadium.

The Dons will play all of their home games at Cove Rangers’ ground this term, following their promotion back to the top flight at the end of the last campaign.

Emma Hunter’s team still have a little longer to wait before the SWPL1 season kicks off at home to Celtic on September 5, but they returned to competitive action in the League Cup.

Boroughmuir Thistle and the Reds went in to the game reasonably familiar with one another, having last met on the final day of the SWPL2 season a few weeks ago – a match which ended with Aberdeen being presented with their league trophy.

However, there was a new face for Aberdeen in the form of summer signing Donna Paterson – who was forced off injured after just half an hour after colliding with Thistle keeper Ciara Duff.

Despite Francesca Ogilvie hitting the woodwork, it took the Dons until just before the interval to break the deadlock, with Eva Thomson clipping the ball over Duff.

Bailey Hutchison then had the ball in the net in the second half, only for the goal to be chalked off for offside.

It wasn’t until a foul on Johan Fraser in the Boroughmuir area allowed Ogilvie to bag her first counter of the season from the penalty spot that Aberdeen managed to extend their lead.

However, Boroughmuir would soon pull a goal back through Brogan Anderson to set-up a tight finish.

Aberdeen saw the game out to put three points on the board in Group A, with their next outing away to Queen’s Park next weekend.

Hunter told the Aberdeen website: “It’s been such a short pre‐season for us that it felt a bit like a pre‐season friendly today and it took us a while to get going.

“We were looking a bit rusty on the ball, but it’s nice to get that first game out the way and we’ll look to improve as we go on.

“It’s good to get the win and I probably would’ve liked to put it to bed earlier and take more of our chances, but credit to Boroughmuir, they are an athletic team and they stayed in it and nicked a goal so the made it difficult for us.

“We know our mini league is tough with Motherwell and Rangers to come, so it was important to get that first three points on the board.”