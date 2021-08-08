Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Aberdeen Women start SWPL Cup campaign with victory

By Ryan Cryle
08/08/2021, 8:51 pm Updated: 08/08/2021, 8:55 pm
Emma Hunter and the AFC squad at full-time. Picture by Scott Baxter
Emma Hunter and the AFC squad at full-time. Picture by Scott Baxter

Aberdeen Women got their season off to a winning start – recording a 2-1 SWPL Cup victory against Boroughmuir Thistle at the Balmoral Stadium.

The Dons will play all of their home games at Cove Rangers’ ground this term, following their promotion back to the top flight at the end of the last campaign.

Emma Hunter’s team still have a little longer to wait before the SWPL1 season kicks off at home to Celtic on September 5, but they returned to competitive action in the League Cup.

Boroughmuir Thistle and the Reds went in to the game reasonably familiar with one another, having last met on the final day of the SWPL2 season a few weeks ago – a match which ended with Aberdeen being presented with their league trophy.

Debutant Donna Paterson strikes at goal for Aberdeen Women. Picture by Scott Baxter

However, there was a new face for Aberdeen in the form of summer signing Donna Paterson – who was forced off injured after just half an hour after colliding with Thistle keeper Ciara Duff.

Despite Francesca Ogilvie hitting the woodwork, it took the Dons until just before the interval to break the deadlock, with Eva Thomson clipping the ball over Duff.

Bailey Hutchison then had the ball in the net in the second half, only for the goal to be chalked off for offside.

It wasn’t until a foul on Johan Fraser in the Boroughmuir area allowed Ogilvie to bag her first counter of the season from the penalty spot that Aberdeen managed to extend their lead.

Johan Fraser wins a penalty after being brought down by Ciara Duff. Picture by Scott Baxter
Francesca Ogilvie celebrates after converting the spot-kick. Picture by Scott Baxter

However, Boroughmuir would soon pull a goal back through Brogan Anderson to set-up a tight finish.

Aberdeen saw the game out to put three points on the board in Group A, with their next outing away to Queen’s Park next weekend.

Hunter told the Aberdeen website: “It’s been such a short pre‐season for us that it felt a bit like a pre‐season friendly today and it took us a while to get going.

“We were looking a bit rusty on the ball, but it’s nice to get that first game out the way and we’ll look to improve as we go on.

“It’s good to get the win and I probably would’ve liked to put it to bed earlier and take more of our chances, but credit to Boroughmuir, they are an athletic team and they stayed in it and nicked a goal so the made it difficult for us.

“We know our mini league is tough with Motherwell and Rangers to come, so it was important to get that first three points on the board.”