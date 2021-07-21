Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Aberdeen Women sign central midfielder Donna Paterson from SWPL1 rivals Forfar Farmington

By Ryan Cryle
21/07/2021, 12:02 pm Updated: 21/07/2021, 12:06 pm
Donna Paterson.
Aberdeen Women have made their first signing ahead of the step up to SWPL1 in the new season – signing Donna Paterson from Forfar Farmington.

The 22-year-old was top-flight rivals’ Forfar’s top scorer last term from central midfield with eight counters and can also play at centre-half.

On securing the Scotland youth international, who is a Dons supporter, and previously played for Aberdeen Ladies as well as giants Glasgow City, boss Emma Hunter said: “Donna is definitely a player we have wanted to bring to Aberdeen for quite some time, but for me it was all about timing for her as a player and us as a club.

“She is a very experienced player and is highly regarded within the women’s game, and, with us now looking to compete in the SWPL1, I feel she will be a great addition to our squad.

“She is a strong centre-back and particularly good in the air, so will give us a presence defensively and will also be a real threat in the opposition’s box.

“I always talk about bringing the right people to the club who live and breathe our values and are able to fit our playing philosophy and Donna will definitely provide that.”

Paterson said it “means a lot” to join a resurgent Aberdeen Women’s side who have secure back-to-back promotions since becoming part of the Pittodrie club, explaining: “I have been playing every weekend since I was little, so it has made it difficult to get to all the games, but my dad, my brother and I used to try and get in to Pittodrie when we could. It means a lot to be part of the club.

“I am from Aberchirder and started playing football when I was five. My brother used to play so I followed in his footsteps.

“I got involved with the local primary school team before playing for Deveronvale Girls. I played in Banff until I was about 15, then moved to Buchan Ladies for a season. I then jumped to Aberdeen Ladies for three or four years before moving to Glasgow City. The past number of campaigns have seen me play for Forfar Farmington.

New Aberdeen Women’s signing Donna Paterson with boss Emma Hunter at Pittodrie.

“The three years I had at Forfar, there were some highs and some lows obviously as we were fighting in the bottom half of the table, but it was a great experience playing in the top league with Forfar and I am proud to have played my part in keep them there.

“I am really excited to be joining Aberdeen.

“It looks like they are a great team, and I am looking forward to being part of the journey that they are on. I hope my experience can help the group.

“I know quite a few of the girls such as Kelly Forrest and Lauren Campbell from playing with them during my spell with Aberdeen Ladies so I know how good they are.”

Paterson is under no illusions the Dons – who start their league campaign against Celtic at the Balmoral Stadium – have a challenge on their hands against full-time outfits like the Hoops, Rangers and Glasgow City in the coming season, but added: “You do notice the difference of the sides that have gone professional.

“There are a lot of class players in the league, so it will be tough, but it is a challenge I am really looking forward to with Aberdeen and one I am sure all my new team-mates will relish.”