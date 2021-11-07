Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Women seek to end SWPL 1 losing streak and goal drought against Motherwell

By Sophie Goodwin
07/11/2021, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Women in pre-match team huddle in SWPL 1 fixture against Hearts
Dons co-boss Gavin Beith believes Aberdeen Women have an opportune moment to return to winning ways when they travel to Motherwell in today’s SWPL 1 encounter.

The Dons are without a win in all competitions from their last five games and have failed to score in their last four games against Rangers, Hibernian (twice) and Glasgow City.

Sunday’s fixture puts Aberdeen back on a level playing field with their opposition as Motherwell are a side they know they can beat, having done so in August.

Beith believes his side can use their experience in defeat to prevent their losing streak extending to six games.

He said: “We’ve been in the habit of winning, winning, winning for the last two years so to go to through this rough run, the players have understandably been a little bit down and despondent.

“The girls have not been in the habit of having to deal with these defeats, but these are the things we learn from and pick up ourselves to keep going.

“If we can perform like we know we can and put in the effort that we did in the second half against Glasgow City, then we will absolutely be a big threat at Motherwell.

“Hopefully we can get back to scoring goals and creating more opportunities. Our main aim is getting those three points on Sunday.”

A slump or an expected blip?

Aberdeen will hope to turn their season around against Motherwell after five consecutive defeats, but it would be unfair to evaluate the Dons season on those results alone.

The Reds have come up against three of the top-four SWPL 1 sides in recent weeks, fixtures that they realistically wouldn’t have expected to pick up many points from.

However, Motherwell must be considered a must-win fixture for Aberdeen to reignite their SWPL 1 campaign and ensure their blip against top sides doesn’t spiral into a slump.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-0 victory for the Dons courtesy of a Bayley Hutchison goal, but Aberdeen will know not to rely on history as Motherwell have slowly found their feet in SWPL 1.

Bayley Hutchison robs the Motherwell goalkeeper to score the game’s only goal in SWPL Cup 1-0 win

After a poor start to the SWPL cup and the league, Motherwell are now level on points with the Dons having gone undefeated in October with convincing victories over Hearts and Hamilton and a draw at Spartans.

 

Improved ‘Well personnel

Since the sides last met in August, Motherwell have strengthened their squad with the addition of former Hibs forward Carla Boyce and midfielder Katie Rice.

Boyce came up through the ranks at Glasgow City before playing at Rangers and Hibernian. While Rice joins Motherwell for her second spell after two years with the Hibees.

Former Scotland international and Motherwell player-coach, Leanne Crichton will also be on Aberdeen’s radar after being nominated for SWPL 1 player of the month for October.

Crichton, who won 72 caps for her country, scored two goals and one assist during her side’s impressive run of form.

However, Aberdeen should boast a strong team of their own with only Donna Paterson and Jenna Penman being the regular starters that have not been included in the last two matchday squads.

 

 