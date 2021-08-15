Aberdeen Women make it six points from six in SWPL Cup with win over Queen’s Park

Aberdeen Women have made it two wins from two games at the start of the season after defeating Queen’s Park 4-0 away from home.

Emma Hunter’s Dons now have six points in SWPL Cup Group A, having beaten Boroughmuir Thistle at home last weekend.

It sets the promoted Reds up nicely for upcoming League Cup pool matches against Motherwell – at home next Sunday – and Rangers away a week on Wednesday, which will give them a close-up look at two of their rivals ahead of SWPL1 kicking off on September 5.

Sunday’s win against second tier Queen’s Park came via two doubles from Aberdeen players.

Bayley Hutchison scored the opener in the 20th minutes, before Eva Thomson struck twice in a minute to virtually seal the result in the first half.

Thomson, who also scored against Boroughmuir Thistle, is now on three for the fledgling campaign.

Hutchison, meanwhile, added the Dons’ fourth against Queen’s Park with fewer than 20 minutes remaining.

Elsewhere, Inverness Caledonian Thistle lost their Championship North opener at East Fife 2-1.

Stonehaven went down 5-0 at Montrose, Grampian won 2-1 at Westdyke and Buchan were defeated 2-0 on the road at Dryburgh Athletic Women.