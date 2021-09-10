Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Women hoping to make statement against Partick Thistle, says Loren Campbell

By Sophie Goodwin
10/09/2021, 11:55 am Updated: 10/09/2021, 12:07 pm
Loren Campbell captained the Dons against Celtic
Loren Campbell, who captained Aberdeen Women against Celtic, insists her side are raring to go against Partick Thistle on Sunday.

The Dons will face familiar opposition at Petershill Park, where they will be looking to pick up their first SWPL1 points of the season after last week’s 4-2 defeat to the Hoops.

Despite the result, Campbell believes there are plenty of positives to take from the game going forward into this weekend.

The defender said: “We thought we looked quite good when we had the ball, we thought we looked comfortable.

“We just needed to keep it for longer periods of the game that’s a certainly an objective going into the game this Sunday.

“We want to have more of the ball and control more of the game, especially more of the tempo.”

Familiar Opposition

Partick Thistle were a late inclusion to SWPL1 due to Forfar Farmington’s withdrawal and will be looking to start their season strongly after their first game against Rangers was postponed due to Covid-19.

Campbell is expecting a difficult game having played the Jags twice last season in the SWPL2, but believes her side have what it takes to take all three points back to Aberdeen.

She said: “We’re expecting a really hard game, I think every game in this league is going to be hard, but every time we played Partick they work very hard. They are a very physical team as well which I think they try and combat that against our small younger players.

“We know each other inside out as well so it’ll be interesting to see who can take advantage of that on the day. It’s just whoever plays better.

“All the teams, that we feel that are around about us, Partick are one of them. You must beat them to finish higher up the table and putting points on the board early is good.

“It also makes a statement to other teams in the league. It is really important, and it is three points we will be focusing on.”

The Dons won the last meeting between the two side back in June thanks to a Bayley Hutchison brace, but could be without their star striker for the second game running.

Aberdeen celebrate their win over Partick Thistle in June

Many of Aberdeen’s goals were scored by players in a variety of positions last season and Campbell insists that those players will deliver again in Hutchison’s absence.

She said: “Bayley is an important player, but last season we had goals coming from all over the pitch so we’re not solely relying on Bayley.

“If we have to play without her this weekend, it’s a case of someone stepping up and maybe getting goals from midfield playing off whoever is up front.”

Aberdeen could also be without their experienced club captain Kelly Forrest, but Campbell is ready to step up to captain duties once again if called upon.

She said: “For me, it is a privilege to be captain. I only ever get it if Kelly’s not playing, but I’d rather she be on the pitch.”

The Dons kick off at 2pm at Petershill Park on Sunday with both home and away fans able to attend. The game will also be streamed live on Partick Thistle’s YouTube channel.