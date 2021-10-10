Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Women ready for test of character against SWPL 1 pacesetters Rangers

By Sophie Goodwin
10/10/2021, 6:00 am
Aberdeen FC Women's team huddle.
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter is confident her players can step up to the challenge when facing SWPL 1 leaders Rangers on Sunday.

The Dons go into the game on the back of a disappointing home defeat to Hearts and will be looking to put in a competitive performance against the unbeaten Glasgow side, who beat the Reds 5-2 in the SWPL Cup earlier this season.

Co-manager Hunter believes her players will have to be physically and mentally resilient against the Light Blues if they are to be in with any chance of taking points back to Aberdeen.

She said: “Of course it’s a test of your technical ability because you’re up against one of the top sides.

“Those players compete at an international level, they’re very athletic and technically very good, so we will have to match up to that.

“The mental side of it is going to play a massive part and we must maintain it for the 90 minutes, especially against a Rangers team that will probably be on top most of the game.

Maintaining that is something we didn’t do against Hearts. It was a lesson learned that if you switch off or you give teams opportunities to punish you in this league, they will do that.

“Hopefully we can learn from last Sunday and step up to the challenge.”

Professional opposition

Despite playing five SWPL 1 games so far, Aberdeen know they can’t rely on their previous results as preparation for what will probably be their most difficult fixture of the season so far.

Rangers are yet to drop a point in SWPL 1 and have an immediate advantage over their opposition as a professional, full-time squad.

Hunter insists her side must focus on trying to play their own game to try and thwart Rangers from running riot against the Dons like they have done against the likes of Partick Thistle, Hamilton and Spartans.

Aberdeen co-manager Emma Hunter

She added: “Football is never going to be that simple and maybe sometimes I wish it was, but there are other mitigating factors like injuries, etc. that you have to consider first before looking at other results.

I would definitely say we are more prepared since the 5-2 defeat to them in the cup, but they are too. It was early in the season for us both and now we’ve got more games under our belt, they have had really strong scorelines which they will take a lot of confidence from.

“You can try and set up to get the best performances that you can against these professional teams, we will go in with a game plan to try and get something out of the match.

“We will go in with confidence, but there’s no denying it will be tough. We know what we’re up against.”

A successful week off the pitch

Aberdeen have plenty to be proud of off the pitch this week as midfielder Eilidh Shore was nominated for SWPL 1 player of the month and four players were called up to the Scotland under-19’s squad.

Young Dons Bayley Hutchison, Jess Broadrick, Jenna Penman and Eva Thomson will join up with the national side for a round of European Championship qualifiers in the Netherlands.

Hunter is delighted that her young players will be representing Aberdeen while on international duty.

She said: “These players have been involved at under-16 and under-17 levels and now the under-19’s is just one level away from being called up to the senior squad. It’s a huge accolade to have so many players representing Aberdeen.

“It will be a huge challenge for them and I’m excited for them to learn and develop as players from it.

“They will be playing against high quality international teams so they’re going to learn so much so it doesn’t only benefit the individual players, but it will benefit us as a club as they come back to us with that experience.”

 