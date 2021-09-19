Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Women can improve despite win says co-manager Gavin Beith

By Sophie Goodwin
19/09/2021, 8:22 pm Updated: 19/09/2021, 8:40 pm
Aberdeen Women beat Hamilton Accies 1-0
Aberdeen Women picked up another three points in SWPL1 after defeating Hamilton Accies, but co-manager Gavin Beith insists there is still room for improvement.

The Dons were the better side in the first half and scored early, but had to work hard to maintain their lead for the 90 minutes.

Beith believes Aberdeen must produce more assured winning performances if they are to push themselves to the next level in SWPL1.

He said: “We’re obviously delighted to pick up the three points, but slightly disappointed with the second half performance. I think we could have kicked on a bit after the first half. It was a good first half and we created one or two chances.

“I think going forward we need to be more ruthless. We need to kill teams off, especially when you’re in front, because if you don’t they can come back to bite you.

“Accies came in with a lot of crosses and we did deal with that well. There is positives from that, but there are things we need to brush up on and make sure that we do convert the chances that we manage to create.”

Eva Thomson battles for the ball.

Aberdeen had to be resolute in defence for the last 20 minutes of the game as Hamilton pushed for a late equaliser. Carrie Doig started her first game of the season and put in a good defensive shift for the 90 minutes.

The defender said: “It’s a massive result for me. As a defence, we love to keep a clean sheet and it makes a statement from us.

“We were definitely stronger in the first half overall, but in the second half we managed to cling together as a defensive unit. We all worked hard to do our own jobs to come together for the team.”

First goal for Brown

Louise Brown scored a brilliant side-footed finish for the only goal of a game where chances were lacking for both sides. The goal was Brown’s first of the season after signing for the Dons earlier in the summer.

She said: “I’m absolutely delighted with the goal. We’ve been working on shooting all week in training and just trying to improve.

“To get my first goal, I hope I can take this into the next few games and keep it going.”

Aberdeen played in front of another strong crowd at Balmoral after their first fixture attracted almost 500 supporters. On the full-time whistle, many of the young fans chased down the side to get photos and autographs.

“It’s inspiring for us because you see them at the end when they’ve gone down to chat with the girls. It’s massively massively important,” Beith said.

“The team knows what their roles are. They are role models, they’re here to try and inspire the next generation of players to hopefully come through and play for Aberdeen.”