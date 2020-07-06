Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy set for return to training this week

Dons winger Matty Kennedy is set to return to full training this week following minor surgery.

The January signing underwent a tidy-up procedure on an ankle problem.

Aberdeen had hoped to get the work done earlier in the summer but hospitals were at maximum capacity.

Manager Derek McInnes said: “Matty has been back running on the pitch and doing his work.”

Striker Curtis Main also recently underwent knee surgery and McInnes is confident Main will return to full training by mid-July.

Main had been complaining of a knee problem during the lockdown but again there was a delay in getting any work due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In the month before Scottish football was shut down on March 13 Main had pushed himself ahead of Sam Cosgrove.

Although on 23 goals, Cosgrove’s strike-rate dried up at the turn of the year and the Dons suffered a five-game league scoring drought.

Main was drafted into the starting line-up and netted in a 3-1 win away to Hamilton to end that barren run. He retained that starting slot until the coronavirus shutdown hit.

McInnes accepts Main will be playing catch-up in pre-season but is confident the striker will be ready for the August 1 Premiership kick-off.

He said: “Curtis is fine and doing rehab now. I think for the start of the season Curtis should be available to us but when you do the maths he will be a bit behind the rest of the lads.”

Aberdeen were rocked last week when an unnamed player, who was asymptomatic, tested positive for Covid-19 in one of the twice weekly tests. The player was immediately sent home to self-isolate for two weeks.

Aberdeen are confident their regular testing and strict safety policies at Cormack Park will ensure that the positive test was an isolated incident.

Last week marked the return of full contact training following the go-ahead from the Scottish Government.

McInnes confirmed there were some minor knocks but is confident his squad, barring any set-backs, will have a clean bill of health for August 1.

He said: “One or two of the lads have little calf strains. Niall McGinn and Dylan McGeouch probably did more work than they should have during the lockdown.

“Maybe it is a consequence of that but nothing that is going to miss the start of the season or the friendly games.

“Sam Cosgrove got a little back spasm but will just miss a few days.

“By and large, we feel everyone that is dong certain work with the physios now will be ready for the start of the campaign. That is the most important thing.”