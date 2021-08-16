Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy closing in on loan move to St Mirren

By Sean Wallace
16/08/2021, 11:45 am
Aberdeen's Matty Kennedy in action during a Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone.
Aberdeen's Matty Kennedy in action during a Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone.

Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy is closing in on a loan move to St Mirren.

The 26-year-old Northern Ireland international has yet to make an appearance for the Reds this season and was not in the squad for the 2-1 League Cup loss at Raith Rovers.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass confirmed there is a potential loan move to St Mirren for Kennedy.

Glass said: “It will be dependent on what happens between the clubs.

“Matty is still an Aberdeen player.

“There is a potential loan happening but we will see if it gets over the line.”

Nial McGinn, Jonny Hayes and Matty Kennedy (right) during an Aberdeen training session

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has been a long time admirer of the former St Johnstone winger who joined Aberdeen on a three-and-a-half year deal in January 2020.

Goodwin previously attempted to sign Kennedy but lost out to the Dons.

Now he looks to be closing in on finally landing the twice capped international who earned his debut cap in a 1-1 draw with Romania in the UEFA Nations League in November 2020.

Goodwin said: “Matty is certainly a player I like.

“I tried to get him when he was at St Johnstone prior to him going to Aberdeen.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t compete with Aberdeen at the time and he opted to go up north instead.

“Players of that calibre tend to have a lot of suitors. No doubt that will be the case.

“At the moment Matty is an Aberdeen player.

“I’m pretty sure he’ll be frustrated with his lack of game time in the early part of the season.”