Aberdeen winger Connor McLennan targets trophies after signing contract extension

Having committed his long term future to Aberdeen, winger Connor McLennan aims to make the extra years count by landing trophies.

McLennan has penned a two-year contract extension tying him to Pittodrie until summer 2023.

A product of the Pittodrie youth system, McLennan, who has been with the club since he was eight, now aims to kick on to become a key first-team starter and help the Dons deliver silverware.

It is a statement of intent, and loyalty, from the 21-year-old.

He said: “I want to win trophies here and, with the boys we have, I want to be up there in the league.

“That is a massive part of being here and why I wanted to stay.

“I’m really happy to sign again,

“I enjoy my football here and am looking forward to the next couple of years.

“It didn’t take long at all to get things sorted out.

“This is where I want to play my football, that’s always been the case, so I’m very happy to get the deal done.

“I’ve been here from when I was eight or nine.

“I want to kick on now, I have had a few niggly injuries, but hopefully that will be in the past.

“For me, it’s about playing games and getting minutes on the pitch now.

“Sometimes your fitness gets knocked with injuries, but it comes back with game time.”

Scotland Under-21 international McLennan is in contention to start against Livingston away today in the Premiership.

He is determined to repay the faith shown in him by manager Derek McInnes and the Pittodrie board in offering him a new deal.

McLennan said: “I am confident in the team and have the trust of the manager and my team-mates.

“I just want to play more now, but that will be down to me.

“We have a lot of talented young players in the squad and there are more coming through, so everyone wants to be part of the club’s future.”

McLennan’s commitment to the club came as a timely boost just days after another youth academy graduate, Scott Wright, penned a pre-contract agreement with Premiership rivals Rangers.

Wright will join the Ibrox club on a three-year deal at the end of the season.

However, he could yet move to Glasgow this month if a deal between the clubs can be thrashed out before the transfer window closes on Monday.

McLennan said: “I’ve known Scott for a long time. He’s a little bit older than me, so he’s someone I have always looked up to.

“He has always been very talented, so you can take inspiration from that as young lads – someone coming through to be a regular in the team.”

‘Trying to stay away from surgery’ on foot issue

McLennan has been troubled by a problem with a bone in his foot in recent weeks, but is trying to manage the problem so that he does not have to go under the knife.

He said: “I have had a problem with a bone in my foot, but I have been managing it since the Motherwell game.

“We are trying to stay away from surgery and will hopefully be able to do that.”

Aberdeen will today face an in-form Livingston side now 12 games undefeated under new manager David Martindale.

Livingston’s remarkable revival has rocketed them into the top six and in contention for a potential bid for third spot if their excellent form can continue.

Aberdeen are hoping it will be third time lucky today as the fixture was postponed twice due to adverse weather contritions.

It was called off two hours before kick-off due to frozen areas on the artificial surface at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

The rescheduled match on January 13 was postponed 10 minutes after the scheduled kick-off due to a waterlogged surface.

McLennan insists they must make today count by ending Livi’s unbeaten streak.

He said: “Livingston have been on a very good run. We have been prepared to play them for a while now, but the games have gone off.

“We have watched a good few of their games now and know plenty about them.

“They are a good side, but we believe we can go there and get three points to help us achieve our aims this season. “

Aberdeen suffered a frustrating 0-0 stalemate away to St Johnstone on Wednesday and McLennan accepts the attackers must pitch in with goals.

He said: “It is up to attacking players to create something, because there is not a lot between the teams in the league.

“What does stand out are some individual players who can turn those 0-0 games into a 1-0.

“So that it vital for us – we need to win those games more often.”