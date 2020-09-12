Aberdeen will reap rewards of rising stars Lewis Ferguson and Ross McCrorie – Derek McInnes

Boss Derek McInnes believes the will to win of Lewis Ferguson and Ross McCrorie will benefit Aberdeen for years.

Aberdeen boast two of the hottest young talents in the Premiership with Scotland Under-21 caps Ferguson, 21, and McCrorie, 22.

McInnes is confident both will have highly successful careers and the Reds will reap the benefits.

Although on loan from Rangers for this season, U21 captain McCrorie will join the Dons on a three-year permanent deal next summer for £350,000.

SFWA Young Player of the Year Ferguson and recent signing McCrorie both starred for Scotland U21’s in Tuesday’s 1-0 U21 Euro qualifier win away to Lithuania.

The duo also anchored the midfield in the 1-0 win at Hibs before the international break.

Both are set to start against Kilmarnock today in a test event with 300 fans inside Pittodrie.

McInnes said: “There are similarities with Lewis and Ross in terms of their drive and personalities.

“They both have that determination and motivation.

“Both Lewis and Ross also have their best years ahead of them as they are very good young players who are going to have great careers.

“I am just grateful for the fact they are both going to have a considerable amount of their careers in an Aberdeen shirt.

“You don’t know boys until you work with them.

“I thought I knew Lewis, the type he was, and I was absolutely right.

“You could tell his quality by the way Lewis carried himself, his professionalism and how he goes about his business, and Ross is exactly the same.”

Ferguson and McCrorie both made immediate impacts upon signing on at Aberdeen.

Having arrived from Hamilton in summer 2018, Ferguson impressed so much in pre-season training McInnes pitched him in for a starting debut in the 1-1 draw with Burnley at Pittodrie in the Europa League second qualifying round first leg.

He repaid that faith with a superb debut.

Then, Ferguson notched it up a level when netting a memorable overhead kick against Premier League Burnley away in a 3-1 (after extra time) defeat in the second leg.

Since then Ferguson, contracted to the Dons until summer 2024, has started every game he has been available for, barring injury and suspension.

Likewise McCrorie has excelled in both defence and midfield in his four games for Aberdeen – all victories.

McInnes said: “Both arrived here in different ways with Lewis coming from a smaller club and making his way into the team at a younger age.

“Ross came in from a huge club with Rangers in terms of trying to find a way into their team.

“The biggest thing for me is both saw Aberdeen as the next step for them at this stage of their career.

“Lewis has been with us for a couple of years, so we know what we get from him.

“With Ross we hoped it would be something similar and the evidence is there in the last four games that it will be.”

McCrorie was man-of-the-match in the defeat of Hibs when anchoring midfield with Ferguson, but has been equally as impressive in a three-man defence.

McInnes said: “Ross has played twice on the right of a back three and twice in central midfield.

“He has real intelligence, power and understanding of the game.

“Wherever we play Ross, whether that is in the midfield with Lewis or at the back, I am confident we are going to get a level of performance.

“Ross will be a dream to work with and I genuinely think he will be a brilliant signing for us.

“The fact that we now have another good young player in our ranks pleases me no end.

“It’s up to us to get the best out of him.”