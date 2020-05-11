Aberdeen will back independent investigation into SPFL, says chairman Dave Cormack

Aberdeen have backed the calls for an independent investigation into the SPFL’s handling of the end-of-season vote.

The Dons have cited a “distressing lack of trust” in the governing body’s leadership and the rest of Scottish football and will vote for the motion at tomorrow’s EGM.

Rangers were the first to call for such an investigation, which has since been backed by other clubs such as Partick Thistle and Caley Thistle. The Ibrox club have called for the suspension of SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster and legal advisor Rod MacKenzie.

A total of 75 per cent of clubs must back the motion for it to pass, with Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack outlining the Dons’ position.

He said: “We reiterate our belief that an independent inquiry is the only way of drawing a line under what has become a highly damaging episode for the whole of Scottish football.

“There is a distressing lack of confidence and trust between the SPFL leadership and many of the clubs, and it is hard to see a resolution, far less a reconciliation, without some form of impartial and objective assessment of the many claims and counter-claims.

“Some of those involved will be prepared to make information known in confidence through an independent inquiry, which they would not otherwise be willing to disclose. The SPFL will be able to provide details of the contractual consequences for the SPFL of different possible outcomes, which they have felt unable to share with members, and therefore the opportunity to obtain confirmation that their proposal was the only practicable option available.

“Importantly, there will be the opportunity for the SPFL’s chief executive and legal advisor to be cleared of the serious allegations that have been made.

“It is difficult to see how these outcomes could be achieved in a different way.”