Aberdeen want to trial Saturday evening Premiership game against Hibs with kick-off potentially after 7pm

Aberdeen are planning to trial Saturday night Premiership football when Hibs visit Pittodrie in March.

Following on from Saturday’s Red Shed initiative, which turned the Merkland Stand into an “active area” for the Scottish Cup win over Dumbarton, the club now want to test playing as late as 6pm or 7pm, instead of the regular 3pm start.

The last time the Dons played in the league at Pittodrie on a Saturday evening was against Rangers in January 2002 in a 5.35pm kick-off for Sky Sports TV coverage and the game was stopped for 16 minutes because of crowd trouble.

However, new chairman Dave Cormack – who is based in US city of Atlanta and wants to bring an American-style fan experience to the north-east – thinks the idea will work and is understood to be in talks with Hibs to give it a go on March 7.

The Easter Road outfit are thought to be concerned over travel arrangements to and from the Granite City for their fans.

Cormack’s previously stated: “I would like to see us try a Saturday night kick-off.

“There are thousands of people in Aberdeen who play amateur or youth football and rightly so in the city.”

The SPFL and Police Scotland would also have to approve the plan.