Aberdeen want 8,200 fans at upcoming Pittodrie matches

Aberdeen says they have asked for permission to host 8,200 fans at Pittodrie for upcoming games, including the Premiership opener with Dundee United.

The Dons are set to meet Swedes BK Hacken at home in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round on July 22, with their clash asked the Tangerines taking place 10 days later.

A club statement – which hit out at the lack of clarity over how many fans will be allowed into grounds when the new season begins – said: “Having assessed Pittodrie Stadium against current physical distancing requirements and, given that all clubs are still waiting for clarity around the easing of restrictions, Aberdeen Football Club has submitted an application to the local authority for 8,200 supporters for the games leading up to and including the Dundee United game on 1st August 2021.

“The club has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to prepare this application so we are ready to safely and efficiently welcome as many supporters back to Pittodrie as soon as we get confirmation from the Scottish Government on 13th July.

“The ongoing uncertainty isn’t helpful with the start of the season just two weeks away, but we’re prepared for all eventualities, and remain encouraged, not only by statements being made, but also the sizes of crowds at other sporting events, that we will have larger crowds at Pittodrie Stadium after 9th August.

“As ever, we will keep supporters notified when we know more.”