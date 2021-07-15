Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen v Reading friendly cancelled due to coronavirus cases in English side’s camp

By Ryan Cryle
15/07/2021, 7:53 pm Updated: 15/07/2021, 7:59 pm
Cormack Park, where the game was set to be played. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Aberdeen have announced Friday’s pre-season clash with English Championship Reading has been axed due to Covid cases in the visitors’ camp.

The game was due to be part of a Cormack Park one-day double-header which would have also seen the Dons take on Premiership rivals St Johnstone.

Stephen Glass’ team will still play the bounce game against Saints at their training ground, near Westhill, tomorrow.

It is set to be the Reds’ final outing ahead of their campaign starting in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round at home to Swedish side BK Hacken next Thursday.

An Aberdeen statement read: “The club confirms its planned closed door pre-season friendly match against Reading FC tomorrow at Cormack Park has been cancelled.

“The decision follows three positive Covid-19 results recorded within the Reading camp.

“Whilst the club is disappointed it thanks Reading for raising this matter in a timely manner and believes this was the correct decision given the team is preparing for a UEFA Conference League qualifier against Swedish side BK Hacken next week.

“Given the manager’s contingency plans, the cancellation will not cause any major disruption to the carefully planned pre-season schedule, and our closed-door friendly match against St Johnstone will go ahead tomorrow.

“We would like to thank Reading for their cooperation in these difficult circumstances and wish them all the best for their forthcoming EFL Championship campaign.”