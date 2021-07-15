Aberdeen v Reading friendly cancelled due to coronavirus cases in English side’s camp

Aberdeen have announced Friday’s pre-season clash with English Championship Reading has been axed due to Covid cases in the visitors’ camp.

The game was due to be part of a Cormack Park one-day double-header which would have also seen the Dons take on Premiership rivals St Johnstone.

Stephen Glass’ team will still play the bounce game against Saints at their training ground, near Westhill, tomorrow.

It is set to be the Reds’ final outing ahead of their campaign starting in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round at home to Swedish side BK Hacken next Thursday.

An Aberdeen statement read: “The club confirms its planned closed door pre-season friendly match against Reading FC tomorrow at Cormack Park has been cancelled.

“The decision follows three positive Covid-19 results recorded within the Reading camp.

“Whilst the club is disappointed it thanks Reading for raising this matter in a timely manner and believes this was the correct decision given the team is preparing for a UEFA Conference League qualifier against Swedish side BK Hacken next week.

“Given the manager’s contingency plans, the cancellation will not cause any major disruption to the carefully planned pre-season schedule, and our closed-door friendly match against St Johnstone will go ahead tomorrow.

“We would like to thank Reading for their cooperation in these difficult circumstances and wish them all the best for their forthcoming EFL Championship campaign.”