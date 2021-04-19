Aberdeen v Dundee United Scottish Cup quarter-final clash confirmed for Sunday and will be shown live on TV

Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup quarter-final clash with Dundee United has been confirmed for 2.30pm on Sunday and will be shown live on the BBC.
The Dons defeated Livingston on penalties in the Granite City on Saturday evening to set-up the last-eight clash.
🏆 @ScottishCup Quarter Final
Aberdeen v Dundee United
🔴 Pittodrie
🔴 Sunday 25th April
🔴 2.30pm
📺 @BBCScotland & RedTV International (outside GB & Ireland) pic.twitter.com/YC6tWZd3wZ
— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) April 19, 2021
All four of this weekend’s quarter-finals will be televised, with Hibs v Motherwell (Saturday, 5pm, Premier Sports), Kilmarnock v St Mirren (Monday, 7.45pm, BBC) and Rangers v St Johnstone (Sunday, 6.30pm, Premier Sports) the other three ties.
📺 Live on @BBCScotland:@AberdeenFC v @dundeeunitedfc
Sunday 25 April – 2.30pm@KilmarnockFC v @saintmirrenfc
Monday 26 April – 7.45pm#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/zpUrVSI1dy
— Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) April 19, 2021
