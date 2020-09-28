Aberdeen v Celtic Scottish Cup semi-final details confirmed

Aberdeen and Celtic’s Scottish Cup semi-final from last season will finally take place on Sunday, November 1, at Hampden Park.

The Dons-Hoops clash, which kicks off at 2.30pm, will be shown live on Premier Sports, while Hearts v Hibs will be shown a day earlier on BBC Scotland, as well as Premier Sports (5pm kick-off).

It is unclear, given the tightening of coronavirus measures in Scotland, whether there is any prospect of fans being at the last-four clashes.