Curtis Main has been offered to St Johnstone as Aberdeen attempt to land winger Matty Kennedy this month.

The former Motherwell striker – who has one goal to his name with the Dons – is being used as part of their bid to get Kennedy, who last week signed a pre-contract with the Pittodrie club, early.

It is understood Saints boss Tommy Wright wants defender Mikey Devlin as part of any deal to bring the Northern Irishman to the Reds early.