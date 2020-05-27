Aberdeen reluctant to return to action if it means depriving NHS workers of coronavirus tests – skipper Joe Lewis

Aberdeen players fear the bid to resume football in Scotland could deprive NHS frontline staff of vital Covid-19 testing kits.

Captain Joe Lewis confirmed concerns within the Dons squad about the potential wide-scale availability of tests as Premiership clubs target a return to training.

The Reds believe testing for players should only go ahead when there are assurances that will not impact on medical staff fighting Covid-19.

The SPFL and SFA will present plans for a resumption of Scottish football to health minister Joe FitzPatrick and national clinical director Jason Leitch on Friday.

It is understood they will ask for a resumption of training on June 10, the day the current shutdown of Scottish football expires.

That will allow six weeks pre-season training with the top flight scheduled to start in August. Mass testing of all players and officials will be necessary.

Lewis said: “There has been speculation about testing and would we be able to get tested before playing? Would you be taking it away from people who need it more than us?

“That is one of the main issues the players have spoken about.

“We are no more important than anyone else and certainly less important than the people who work in hospitals and are working on that side of things.

“So, it’s going to have to be at a level where there are enough tests, the numbers are there for them to be spare.

“That’s what you will need for people to go back to work, which is what we will be doing.”

The SPFL board called time on the Premiership campaign last week with eight rounds of fixtures still remaining.

That decision crowned Celtic champions and relegated Hearts, although the Tynecastle side have vowed to fight it.

Hearts chairman Ann Budge has resubmitted a reconstruction model that would keep the Jambos in the top flight, with the SPFL becoming three divisions of 14.

The proposal needs an 11-1 majority in the Premiership and 75% support across the three lower divisions.

Budge has warned if it is not voted through Hearts could seek legal remedy to their relegation.

Scottish football chiefs are hopeful a route for a return to football can be agreed with a new £125 million five-year Sky Sports broadcast package beginning at the start of August.

It is understood they view September as a more realistic target.

Lewis said: “Hopefully next season will start as scheduled.

“I don’t know if that will be with any fans, a reduced capacity or completely behind closed doors.

“Scotland has been relatively conservative with the whole thing.

“We have taken care of the important things and health has been at the forefront.

“So, we have been able to watch what’s going on in Germany and then England in a few weeks.

“Obviously there will be differences because each country has dealt with it differently and is at a different stage of things.

“But we will be able to look elsewhere, learn from the processes they are going through and see what’s working.

“With other countries coming back soon, hopefully we can learn a lot from that and put the right things in place.”

The 20 English Premier League teams began non-contact training last week with a June 12 targeted restart. German Bundesliga 1 and 2 resumed recently behind closed doors.

Lewis accepts the absence of fans, particularly the Red Army, will be a challenge.

He said: “It’s obviously going to be different in terms of getting that extra 5% the supporters give you during a game.

“The atmosphere does help at times, so the challenge for players will be to find that within themselves.

“The teams who can do that will be the ones who do well.

“We haven’t spoken about closed-doors games that much as nobody really knows how it’s going to look yet and the decisions will be out of our hands.

“I haven’t played in a closed-doors game before.”