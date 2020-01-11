Aberdeen to play Al Wehdat

Aberdeen will face Jordanian Pro League side Al Wehdat in a friendly on Monday evening.

The Dons will cap off their winter training camp in Dubai with a game against the 16-time league champions at the Maktoum bin Rashid Maktoum Stadium.

Director of football operations Steven Gunn had been working on finding an opponent for the Dons all week, with the game finally confirmed yesterday for a 5pm kick-off.

Al Wehdat, nicknamed The Green Giant, last won the league in 2018 and finished third last season.

The Dons have always finished their camp with a game in the last three years. In 2017 and 2018 they faced Uzbek opposition, in FC Bunyodkor and Lokomotiv Tashkent, while last year they faced local side Dibba Al-Hisn. All games have been played at the Dons training facility at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence.

Tashkent are in Dubai this year but are scheduled to play Rangers in a friendly tomorrow. Another Uzbek side, Todor FC, are at the same complex as Aberdeen but are just beginning their pre-season preparations.