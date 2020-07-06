Aberdeen to meet Rangers on opening day of 2020-21 Scottish Premiership season

Aberdeen will begin the new Premiership campaign at home to Rangers at 5.30pm on Saturday August 1.

The SPFL have this morning revealed the fixtures for the 2020/21 top-flight campaign and the Dons’ opener is a blockbuster.

It is not yet certain when fans will be allowed into grounds in Scotland following the coronavirus crisis, however, it is match-up which will get supporters excited for the start of the new campaign regardless.

Derek McInnes’ team will travel to meet St Johnstone at lunchtime the following Saturday, before Hamilton Accies visit the Granite City for the first Wednesday evening game on August 12.

The first meeting with Celtic – which takes place at Parkhead – is then scheduled for Saturday, August 15 (3pm).

Looking further ahead, Aberdeen will need to wait until mid-October for their first clash with promoted Dundee United. This takes place at Tannadice on Saturday October 17 (3pm).

There is also a full card of Friday night games in early November, where the Dons welcome Hibs to Pittodrie.

As usual the December schedule is congested with the Reds playing Kilmarnock (away, 19th), Motherwell (away, 23rd), St Johnstone (home, 26th) and Livingstone (away, 30th), before welcoming Dundee United to the Granite City on January 2.

Aberdeen’s final game before the split is a home clash with Kilmarnock on April 3 next year.

