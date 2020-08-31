Aberdeen to meet Viking FK in Norway in Europa League second qualifying round

Aberdeen will play Viking FK in the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

The one-legged tie will take place in Norway on Thursday, September 17.

Aberdeen were seeded for today’s UEFA draw in Switzerland. The Reds could have also met Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg or Wales’ Bala Town.

Elsewhere, Rangers travel to Gibraltar to play Lincoln Red Imps, who inflicted a high-profile Champions League qualifying defeat on Celtic in 2016, and Motherwell meet Northern Ireland’s Coleraine.

Derek McInnes’ Dons got off to a fantastic start in this year’s qualifiers, routing the Faroe Islands’ NSI Runavik 6-0 at Pittodrie last week.