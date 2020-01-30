Aberdeen to lose Zak Vyner with Bristol City ‘set to recall’ 22-year-old

Aberdeen are set to lose versatile Zak Vyner, with Bristol City understood to be recalling the 22-year-old loanee.

Vyner, currently out with the recurrence of a shoulder injury suffered at Tynecastle in December, has made 18 appearances for the Dons across central defence, right-back and holding midfield, but Bristol Live are reporting he will return to Ashton Gate for the rest of the campaign.

The Bristol-raised player was on loan at Rotherham United last season as they suffered relegation from the English Championship and the Robins hope his experience in the division can help them reach the Premier League once he returns to fitness in around a month’s time.