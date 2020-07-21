Aberdeen to face Celtic in 2019/20 Scottish Cup semi-final on weekend of October 31 – ahead of potential festive final

Aberdeen’s 2019/20 Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic has been rescheduled for the weekend of October 31 – with the Scottish FA revealing the final will take place on Sunday, December 20.

The dates for the semi and potential festive final give clarity to the Dons, who had initially been set to meet the Hoops at Hampden in the spring.

Hearts and Hibs will contest the other last-four tie.

There is also more good news, as the SFA have revealed players who have already turned out for other teams during the course of the 2019/20 competition will not be cup-tied. As a result, Jonny Hayes – who has returned to Pittodrie after leaving Celtic – will be eligible to play.

Five substitutes will also be permitted.

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA chief executive, said: “We are pleased to confirm dates for the remaining stages of the 2019/20 William Hill Scottish Cup.

“It has always been our intention to play the tournament to a finish and while the impact of Covid-19 has dramatically altered the schedule, we are confident that the final will be a unique and memorable showpiece event during the Christmas holidays.

“The dates for the final stages of the competition will give the semi-finalists the best chance to prepare for such important fixtures. By ensuring no players will be cup tied, we have also ensured that each club will be able to field their strongest possible teams.

“The dates also give us the best possible chance of having supporters attend the matches at Hampden. The health and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters are of paramount importance and we will continue to follow the public health guidance from the Scottish Government.”