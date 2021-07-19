Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Aberdeen to face Austria Wien or Breidablik in Europe – if they beat BK Hacken

By Sean Wallace
19/07/2021, 1:30 pm Updated: 19/07/2021, 1:50 pm
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass with Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson and midfielder Scott Brown.
Aberdeen will play Austria Wien of Austria or Iceland’s Breidablik in the Uefa Europa Conference League third qualifying round – if they progress past BK Hacken.

The Dons face Swedish side BK Hacken at Pittodrie on Thursday with the return leg in Gothenburg seven days later.

However manager Stephen Glass and his squad already know their reward should they see off the Swedish top flight side after today’s draw.

Third round ties are scheduled for Thursday August 5 and August 12.

Austria Wien and Breidablik will face off in the second qualifying round.

Austria Wien have been crowned champions of Austria 24 times and are 27-time winners of the Austrian Cup.

In the last decade, Austria Wien have reached the group stages of the Europa League four times.

Breidablik currently sit  second in the Icelandic top flight after 12 league games.

Relative newcomers to European football, having made their debut in the 2010-11 Europa League, losing 4-0 on aggregate to Motherwell.

Austria Wien, aka Austria Vienna, will be familiar to Aberdeen supporters.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen side faced the club, then known as Austria Memphis, in the European Cup first round in 1980.

It was Aberdeen’s first ever game in the European Cup, now the Champions League, having won the 1979-80 league title.

The Austrians had a formidable pedigree having reached the European Cup Winners’ Cup final two seasons earlier in 1978 which they lost 4–0 to Belgian club Anderlecht.

In the 1978-79  season Austria Memphis progressed to the semi-finals of the European Cup, losing 1-0 on aggregate to Swedish side Malmo.

A first half goal from Mark McGhee in 31 minutes gave the Dons a 1-0 win at Pittodrie in the first leg.

The Reds secured a 0-0 draw in Austria to progress 1-0 on aggregate.

That result set up a tie with English giants Liverpool.

They would lost 5-0 on aggregate to the Anfield side.