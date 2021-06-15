Aberdeen the ‘best option’ for loan signing Teddy Jenks

New Don Teddy Jenks says joining Aberdeen on loan was the best option for him.

The highly-rated Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder has joined the Reds on a season-long loan.

Jenks, 19, has made two appearances in the English Premier League side’s first-team.

When it came to potential loan moves this summer, the England age group international had a number of options.

However, Jenks felt Pittodrie was the best fit for him and is hoping to deliver goals for Stephen Glass’ side.

He said: “It’s been on the cards for a while (the move). When it first came up, it wasn’t like: ‘this is where you’re going to go.’

“It was there with a few other clubs, but – now I’ve thought more and more about it – it’s a brilliant club with a brilliant history and the best option for me.

“I wanted to get it done instead of doing all my off-season work and wondering where I’ll be going.

“Now it’s done I can focus on getting ready for the first day of pre-season.

“My aims are to get as much game time as possible, help the team out, hopefully get some goals and play well.

“I enjoy scoring goals and that’s one of the big things I want to do here.”

Ready to fight for his place

Jenks has spoken to Dons boss Glass about what his role may be in the new season.

He expects to have to fight for his place with central midfielders like Scott Brown, Lewis Ferguson, Dean Campbell, Ross McCrorie, Dylan McGeouch and Funso Ojo already in Aberdeen’s squad.

Jenks believes playing for the Reds will suit him and added: “We (he and Glass) spoke a bit.

“Scott Brown is coming in and there are already good midfielders here.

“I’m going to have to fight for my place, but I think I can fit in quite nicely.

“When we play at Brighton we like to keep possession and I think playing here will suit my game.”

A good season with Brighton

Jenks enjoyed a decent 2020-21 campaign with Brighton.

He made his second appearance for Graham Potter’s first-team in a League Cup tie against Preston last September.

But most of his game time came for the Seagulls’ Under-23s team, who he scored eight goals for in 23 Premier League 2 appearances.

He also revealed that boss Potter was keen for him to come to Aberdeen.

“I was in and out with the first team and under-23s,” Jenks said.

“I had a few minutes in the first team in a cup game and was on the bench for a few Premier League games.

“But most of my games were with the 23s, but overall it was a good season.

“I haven’t spoken to him (Potter) directly, but I know he’s keen on it.”

International experience

Jenks has played for England U15, U16s and U17s and scored for the latter age group at the 2019 U17 European Championship.

He has enjoyed the experience of being involved in international football.

He said: “The first one was U15s and then I’ve been in it at 16s and 17s.

“We had the Euros at U17s and that’s probably been the best experience, but it’s been really good being involved with England.”