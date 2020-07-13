Aberdeen teen Dean Campbell aims to build on breakthrough season

Dean Campbell hopes he can build on his breakthrough season at Pittodrie when Scottish football returns next month.

The 19-year-old became the youngest Aberdeen player when he came on as a substitute against Celtic on May 12 2017 aged 16 years one month and 23 days.

He went on to make 11 appearances the following season but it was last term when Campbell was given an extended opportunity in the first team.

His starting prospects increased when fellow midfielders Craig Bryson and Funso Ojo suffered long-term injuries and Campbell proved ready to step up to the plate.

He made 26 appearances last season and hopes he can play himself into a regular starting slot during 2020-21.

Campbell, the club’s young player of the year last season, said: “It was a breakthrough season for me.

“I wanted to establish myself in the team and contribute more in terms of performances.

“I felt I did that and managed to feel more confident in the team and like I belonged here.

“I was happy with how the season went.

“We could have done better as a team but we are looking to turn that around this year.”

Campbell would love nothing more than to add some silverware to the Dons trophy cabinet this term.

He said: “We have a great group of boys at a great standard.

“We still have the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup first and we will look to go and win that.

“Then we will give it our all in the competitions next season to bring a

trophy back to the club.

“We definitely have the players to go and have a really good season.”