Aberdeen target Ross County striker Ross Stewart

Aberdeen will make a bid to sign Ross County striker Ross Stewart on a pre-contract agreement when the transfer window opens in January.

Dons boss Derek McInnes remains an admirer of the Staggies striker, who he has tried to sign in previous windows, but – with Stewart free to sign for another club next month – Aberdeen will try to convince the attacker, who scored 11 goals in 26 appearances for his club last season, that his future lies at Pittodrie.

McInnes was pleased to see his side return to winning ways with Curtis Main’s two goals giving the Dons a 2-0 win against County at Pittodrie on Saturday.

The Aberdeen manager has called on his side to build on their first win in five matches before the window opens next month.

He said: “We can’t stress the importance of having a good December because on the back of that it should allow us to make the necessary changes in January.

“We will be looking at free transfers and loans. Players will also need to go out.

“Hopefully we will still be at the top end in January because I am confident this team will get better.

“I really believe in the potential of the squad that we can do well this season.

“I am confident that if I can make the changes that I am hoping to make and we can get a bit of luck with injuries, because we have been hampered and we’ve had it more than most, that we can do well.”