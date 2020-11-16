Aberdeen survey reveals 92% of respondents feel ready for return to Pittodrie as club looks for permission to reopen turnstiles

Aberdeen say a survey of Dons fans has revealed 92% feel ready to return to games at Pittodrie.

The club also published findings saying 93% of supporters feel reassured at Covid-19 safety measures which have been put in place by the Reds.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has called for urgent talks with the Scottish Government in order to secure the return of fans, who – with the exception one test game with 300 supporters in September – have been barred from Pittodrie since last season was curtailed in March.

Ross County, who are one tier below the north-east in the Scottish Government’s coronavirus ranking system, welcomed a small number of fans back before the international break and hope to steadily increase the amount they are allowed to admit to games.

The Dons first team have now played more than three months of games without the Red Army in attendance.

A statement on Aberdeen’s fan survey, which was completed by 2,500 people, with 86% within Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, continued: “In preparation for securing more test events, the club asked fans how they would travel to and from Pittodrie. 74% said they would come by car, with 16% walking and just under 10% planning to use public transport.

“The survey also asked fans how they are feeling about not being able to attend games at Pittodrie with the majority expressing their frustration, disappointment and sadness.

“The club carried out the research to support its case for more test events with larger crowds.”

Rob Wicks, AFC’s commercial director, who recently forecast £5 million of losses should the Premiership season continue behind closed doors, said: “As anticipated, the over-whelming majority of our fans are desperate get back to Pittodrie. Crucially, they are confident in our measures to protect them while in the stadium. This supports our view that there are significantly fewer risks in our highly-regulated, outdoor environment.

“In gearing up for test games with increasing numbers, albeit only around 10% of our capacity, we also asked our fans how they would travel to the stadium. Understandably, given the pandemic, a much higher number than usual would use their own cars, with less than 10% opting to use public transport.

“It’s clear from the responses that many of our fans are acutely feeling the vacuum caused by being unable to attend games at Pittodrie. With Aberdeen still in level 2, where fans are not permitted into grounds, we are urging the authorities to take account of what our fans are saying and allow us to be able to accommodate them, sooner rather than later.”