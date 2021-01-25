Aberdeen supporters vote overwhelmingly in favour of building a new stadium at the beach instead of Kingsford

Aberdeen supporters have voted overwhelmingly in favour of building a new stadium at the beach instead of the planned move to Kingsford.

Aberdeen City Council bosses are in talks with the Dons in a bid to make the club abandon plans for a new £50 million stadium at Kingsford and instead relocate to the beach.

The site of the Hilton DoubleTree hotel on the Beach Boulevard, which closed last year, is understood to be the council’s preferred location.

Planning permission for the new Kingsford stadium was granted by Aberdeen City Council in 2018, along with the £13m Cormack Park training complex, which opened at the location in October 2018.

However, as exclusively revealed by the Evening Express, council bosses have launched a bid to convince Aberdeen to reconsider the move as part of a revised city centre masterplan to regenerate the area around the beach.

Initial talks have taken place between Aberdeen FC and council leaders.

In an online poll conducted on Twitter that received more than 800 votes, 67.2% voted in favour of relocating to the beach.

Just 13.2% backed the move to Kingsford, with a further 19.6% voting to remain at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack recently confirmed the Kingsford stadium project would be delayed due to the multi-million financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cormack confirmed the absence of supporters due to Covid-19 is set to cost the club £8m.