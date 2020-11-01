Aberdeen suffer Scottish Cup semi-final heartache as they crash to holders Celtic

Aberdeen suffered Hampden heartache as they lost 2-0 to holders Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

The Dons went into the match with real confidence of setting up a final clash with Hearts on December 20 having drawn 3-3 with Celtic last Sunday.

However in the delayed 2019-20 semi-final Aberdeen failed to reach the levels of the Premiership draw with Celtic.

Although the Reds dominated the last 20 minutes in the push for a lifeline they could not make the break-through.

Aberdeen’s dream of winning the Scottish Cup final is over.

However they will still have another crack at ending that 30 year Scottish Cup drought as the Dons will start the bid to lift the 2020-21 tournament in January.

Aberdeen made three changes to the starting XI that drew 3-3 with Celtic in the Premiership at Pittodrie last Sunday.

Two changes were enforced with Jonny Hayes and Dylan McGeouch both ruled out by injury.

Aberdeen suffered a major blow on the eve of the game when Hayes suffered a groin injury when slipping during training on Saturday.

The loss of Hayes was a major blow.

It had already been confirmed McGeouch would be out for up to eight weeks with a groin injury suffered against Celtic last week.

Coming into the team were Scott Wright, so influential off the bench in the 3-3 draw, and Matty Kennedy who was returning from injury.

Last season’ s leading scorer Sam Cosgrove came in for his first start of the season having recovered from a fractured cartilage.

Aberdeen created the opening chance in the second minute when Matty Kennedy dinked in a cross to Sam Cosgrove at the back post but the striker headed wide.

In the eighth minute captain Joe Lewis produced a superb double save to deny Odsonne Edouard who was played clean on goal by Diego Laxalt.

Lewis raced to close down Edouard and blocked his low shot.

The loose ball was returned to Edouard but yet again blocked the shot.

In the 13th minute Scott Wright opened up the defence with a through ball to Ryan Hedges who took a bad first touch.

Hedges cut inside and then shot but the effort was blocked by Nir Bitton.

He should have shot when the goal was opened up. It was a wasted opportunity.

Celtic were enjoying the bulk of the possession but Aberdeen looked dangerous on the break.

Celtic went ahead in the 18th minute when Tom Rogic rolled a pass to Ryan CHRISTIE who drifted inside and unleashed a sublime 25 yard curling strike into the far corner beyond keeper Lewis.

A minute later Christie nearly doubled his tally when he was left unmarked at the back post to meet a cross from Mohamed Elyounoussi but send a header downwards and bouncing wide from five yards.

It was 2-0 in the 23rd minute when Rogic dinked a fantastic chip above Lewis that dropped towards Elyounoussi at the back post.

The cross also beat Andy Considine and Elyounoussi stretched to rifle in from close range.

Celtic again threatened in the 40th minute from a free-kick but Edouard’s 25 yard curling free-kick was straight at keeper Lewis.

Aberdeen squandered a clear opportunity in the 49th minute when Scott Wright broke into the penalty area and cut back a pass to Cosgrove.

However off balance Cosgrove shot on the turn and the effort was straight at keeper Scott Bain.

In the 60th minute Hedges went on a run from deep in midfield before unleashing an effort from 25 yards that skimmed wide of the Celtic goal.

Aberdeen threatened in the 73rd minute when Lewis Ferguson unleashed a vicious 25 yard effort that flew just over the bar.

Then Kennedy collected the ball inside the box and shot from six yards only for Frimpong to block.

The Dons suffered an injury blow in the 79th minute when on loan Bristol City attacker Marley Watkins limped off. He was replaced by Curtis Main.

In the 83rd minute Hedges swung in a curling delivery from a free kick that Hoban met but his header went wide.

ABERDEEN: Joe Lewis, Tommie Hoban, Andy Considine, Ryan Hedges, Ash Taylor, Sam Cosgrove, Lewis Ferguson, Scott Wright, Matty Kennedy, Ross McCrorie, Marley Watkins.

Subs: Greg Leigh (for Taylor 63), Connor McLennan (for Cosgrove 63), Curtis Main (for Watkins 79), Niall McGinn (for Kennedy 85).

Subs not used: Gary Woods, Shay Logan, Mikey Devlin, Funso-King Ojo, Ryan Edmondson.

CELTIC: Bain, Duffy, Bitton, Brown, Christie, Rogic, Edouard, Elyounoussi, Frimpong, McGregor, Laxalt.

Subs: Griffiths (for Edouard 73), Ajeti (for Elyounoussi 73), Elhamed (for Christie 73), Ntcham (for Rogic 84),

Subs not used: Barkas, Taylor, Kimala, Soro, Turnbull.

Referee: Don Robertson