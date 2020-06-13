Aberdeen striker Curtis Main to undergo knee surgery as Dons get ready for training return

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes today backed striker Curtis Main to quickly regain top form after knee surgery.

The 27-year-old is set to undergo an operation early next week on a knee problem that has troubled him throughout the lockdown.

With hospitals pushed to the limit during the Covid-19 pandemic the Reds had to wait for a date for Main’s procedure.

McInnes expects the player to be out for a number of weeks and to miss the first month of pre-season training.

The striker had forced his way into McInnes’ starting line-up and netted in the final game before football was shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Aberdeen return to Cormack Park for training on Monday for the first time in three months.

McInnes expects Main to rejoin his team-mates in mid-July.

The manager said: “It is frustrating for Curtis, but he will be keen to come back and show his worth.

“Curtis was enjoying being in the team and making an impact.

“Supporters were seeing how much effort he was putting in and how much of a team player he was.

“He managed to get a couple of goals and scored against Hibs in that last game we played (3-1 home defeat of Hibs).”

With a scheduled mid-July return from the surgery, Main will be playing catch-up in pre-season for the SPFL’s targeted August 1 restart date for the Scottish Premiership.

McInnes said: “Curtis needs a little procedure on his knee.

“It is a little tidy-up job.

“Due to the lockdown and the restrictions, we weren’t able to get Curtis seen by a specialist because the hospitals were obviously chock-a-block.

“We weren’t able to get a scan for Curtis until last week.

“We can’t get his operation until the beginning of next week.”

A signing last summer, Main initially struggled to secure a regular starting slot ahead of Sam Cosgrove who had netted 20 goals before January.

However, the goals dried up and Aberdeen suffered a run of five league games without scoring over January and February.

Facing an unwanted new club record of six consecutive league games without a goal, McInnes handed Main his first start in almost two months in an away clash at Hamilton in February.

He responded by netting a superb early opener to end the drought and set up a 3-1 win.

Main retained his starting slot ahead of Cosgrove until football was shut down on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

McInnes said: “Curtis had made us aware of a little bit of knee pain he has been getting when doing his work over the last couple of months.

“It is a minor procedure and will probably keep him out two to three weeks.

“If he gets his surgery as we expect next week, he will hopefully be back with us after that second week in July.”

Aberdeen will report to Cormack Park for Covid-19 testing tomorrow.

The club have purchased a testing machine which will be used on site.

The squad will then return to socially-distanced training on Monday.

Meanwhile, it is understood the SPFL are hoping to hold talks with Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack this weekend on a permanent 14-team Premiership.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has given clubs the chance to vote on a new 14-10-10-10 format for next season.

Cormack was previously opposed to permanent reconstruction – however, it is understood he wants to discuss the pros and cons with the SPFL before making his decision.

It needs at least 11 top-flight clubs to vote yes for reconstruction to be approved.

Scotland’s 42 clubs have been urged to indicate their position by 10am on Monday.

