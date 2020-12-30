Aberdeen striker Curtis Main confident his injury frustrations are finally over

Striker Curtis Main is confident he has finally emerged from the injury hell that blighted the first half of his season.

Main underwent knee surgery in the summer but suffered further injury misery as his return to action was derailed by ‘set back after set back’.

The 28-year-old admits to mounting frustration as his game time was dramatically reduced.

“It is not ideal to have set back after set back and not be able to do what I am here for. “It was massively frustrating and I am glad I have now been able to get back into the team and help contribute to a consistent run of results and performances.” Curtis Main

His diligence and self belief during rehabilitation paid off as Main is now back to full fitness and has started the last four games which have yielded three wins and a draw.

Main is set to start again today at Livingston as Aberdeen aim to end 2020 with three points.

“This is the best I have been since the end of last season and I had been working really hard to get back.

“I just hope I am able to continue to do that in terms of my own fitness and help the team.

“Hopefully I am over that now and can look forward to having a good second half of the season.”

Main came in for only his second domestic start of the season earlier this month and netted both goals in the 2-0 defeat of Ross County.

He has retained his starting slot since that brace.

How did he get over those injury set-backs this season?

He said: “Hard work and keeping my head down.

“If you do the right things it will eventually turn around.

“There was not necessarily one specific thing that was troubling me after my surgery. I came back from that but then it was a number of different things.

“It is not easy when it is continuously something different.

“You just have to trust that it will eventually come good.”

© SNS Group

Aberdeen will today face a Livingston side that boasts a 100% return since David Martindale took over the managerial reigns.

Livingston are renowned for their battling qualities and Main insists the Dons will not be bullied at the Almondvale.

He said: “Every game I have played against Livingston has been close and a battle.

“We are expecting nothing else this time again and are prepared for that.

“We are looking forward to that.

“I don’t shy away from them (physical games) but I don’t particularly look forward to them more so than any other game.

“Every game is an opportunity but I certainly don’t shy away from those type of games.”

© SNS Group

Whilst Main will rise to the challenge of a physical encounter the striker also recognises that being up for a fight is not enough – that steel has to be hand in hand with footballing finesse.

He said: “Especially recently we have quite a good mix of being able to stand up to teams and be aggressive and physical.

“However we have also played some good football within that.

“It is always ideal to have that type of balance, especially when you go up against such varying teams in terms of their style of play.

“Each game is completely different in terms of set up and what we prepare for.

“It is no good just being able to handle one side of things and then come up short against another style.

“The team is doing well in adapting to different things at the moment.”

Currently occupying third spot in the Premiership Aberdeen are six games undefeated ahead of today’s clash at Livingston.

Main believes the Dons have found that balance between physicality and creativity.

He said: “At this time of year you just have to roll your sleeves up and get on with it.

“Right throughout the team I think we are more than capable of handling ourselves physically as well as technically.

© SNS Group

“It is about getting the right balance in each game.

“Not just playing aggressive but also knowing when to come off that and start to get the football going and hurt teams with that.”