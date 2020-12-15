Aberdeen striker Curtis Main confident he is over frustrating start to the season

Aberdeen striker Curtis Main aims to put a frustrating start to the season behind him after scoring twice in the 2-0 defeat of Ross County.

The 28-year-old netted his first domestic goals of the campaign scoring either side of half-time against the Staggies.

It was only Main’s second domestic start in a season dogged by injury problems.

Main underwent knee surgery in the summer and was sidelined for two months only to suffer a thigh problem on his return.

It was extremely satisfying to score after a frustrating first half of the season.” Curtis Main

Dons boss Derek McInnes opted to start Main ahead of last season’s top scorer Sam Cosgrove against Ross County.

Now back to full fitness, Main repaid McInnes’ decision with a goal after only five minutes.

Main said: “It was extremely satisfying to score after a frustrating first half of the season.

“It was nice to come in and straight away get off the mark and get a goal.

“I am pleased.

“For the first goal it was just being in the right place at the right time and causing problems at set-pieces.

“I managed to tuck it away.”

Ross County was only Main’s third start of the season, having previously started in the 6-0 Europa League defeat of NSI Runavik in August and the 1-1 draw at Hamilton last month.

He scored against Runavik.

Main’s injury problems had disrupted his training and it is only in the last two weeks the striker has been able to train every day.

He was given the nod ahead of Cosgrove, who has netted just once in six starts since returning from fractured knee cartilage suffered during pre-season.

Cosgrove, who scored 23 times last season, rejected a £2.7 million move to French second tier side Guingamp in the summer, just days before suffering the injury.

Main strengthened his argument to retain the starting slot against Kilmarnock on Sunday with a superb second goal.

He said: “As soon as it came in the box there was only one thing on my mind – to turn and hit it.

“Thankfully it went in.”

The Dons are just three points behind second-placed Celtic, the defending champions, although the Hoops hold a game in hand.

Third-placed Hibs hold a slim one point advantage over Aberdeen, although the Reds have played one less game.

© SNS Group

Main’s brace ended a four-game run without victory for Aberdeen, who sit in fourth spot in the Premiership.

Determined to halt that slump in form, Main insisted the Dons were determined to go on the attack against Ross County from the outset.

He said: “The last few performances hadn’t been what we wanted.

“It was important to go out against Ross County and carry a real attacking threat.

“To impose ourselves on them from the first minute and we did that brilliantly.

“We really started on the front foot and I don’t think they couldn’t cope with it.

“Obviously the goal did help that, but in general our play in the first half was very good and very attacking.”