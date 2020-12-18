Aberdeen striker Curtis Main confident contract talks will open if he hits the goal trail

Striker Curtis Main is confident Aberdeen will open up talks on a new contract if he continues to score and remains injury free.

The 28-year-old’s deal expires at the end of the season, but Main admits due to injury frustrations his Pittodrie future has not been foremost in his mind.

Having had the first half of the campaign disrupted by injury, his chief concern was proving he can be Aberdeen’s leading goalscorer.

Main was brought to the club in summer 2019 to get goals and aims to deliver.

He was back with a bang in only his second domestic start of the season when netting both goals in the 2-0 defeat of Ross County.

Main said: “My contract is up in the summer.

“As much as it is there on paper, it has not been at the forefront of my mind due to the fact I have not been able to play football.

“The main thing for me has been concentrating on getting back to fitness and showing everyone what I can do and why I was brought to the club in the first place.

“If I can keep doing that then I am sure those conversations will take place further down the line.”

Main was given the nod to start against the Staggies ahead of last season’s leading scorer Sam Cosgrove.

He delivered with a goal either side of half-time to end Aberdeen’s four-game run without a win.

Having netted 23 goals last season Cosgrove was subject of a £2.7 million bid by French second tier side Guingamp which was accepted by the Dons this summer.

However Cosgrove, contracted to the Dons until summer 2022, rejected the big money transfer as the move was not right for him.

Just days after that decision, Cosgrove, 23, suffered a knee injury in a pre-season friendly that ruled him out for three months.

I had surgery in the summer and it has been trip up after trip up after that. “Coming back from that it has just been little niggles.” Curtis Main

Main also suffered his own injury problems in that first half of the season having undergone knee surgery in the summer.

After recovering, his comeback was then derailed by a persistent thigh problem.

It is only in the last few weeks that Main has been able to train in every session at Cormack Park.

Main said: “ I had surgery in the summer and it has been trip up after trip up after that.

“Coming back from that it has just been little niggles.

“Frustrating things where we have not been to be able to get to the bottom of the cause of the problem.

“Hopefully now we are past that and can just focus on looking forward and playing games.

“It has been nice to get consistent training into the legs and playing minutes here and there over the last couple of weeks.

“The training volume I have been able to do is the most pleasing thing and the most confidence-building thing for me.

“That was rewarded with my start against Ross County and that is hopefully what I can continue to do.”

Main has competition for that lead striker slot with Cosgrove, who netted 32 goals in the calendar year of 2019.

Dons boss Derek McInnes is also keen to extend the loan deal for attacker Marley Watkins from Bristol City.

Watkins is currently side-lined with a hamstring injury and is set to return next month.

However, his loan deal at Pittodrie will have expired before Watkins is fit again.

McInnes is also keen to secure a pre-contract agreement with Ross County striker Ross Stewart who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Stewart, 24, will be free to talk to any interested clubs when the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

Main relishes the competition and is determined to prove he can deliver goals regularly for the Reds.

He said: “If you have competition you need to be on your game all the time.

“It is certainly not unhealthy.

“For me it has just been frustrating that I have not been able to train and play.

“That is the biggest thing. It has not necessarily been any other person keeping me out of the team.

“It is more that I have just not been able to play.

“Hopefully now that is not going to be an issue and I will be able to put in those type of performances (Ross County).”

Main’s brace ended a minor slump where the Reds had taken just two points from the last Premiership three games.

During that run, they also exited the Betfred Cup to St Mirren (2-1) at the last-16 stage.

Aberdeen sit fourth in the Premiership table, just three points behind second-placed Celtic and one adrift of Hibs in third.

Derek McInnes’ side hold a game in hand on the Easter Road side.

Main is determined to deliver a successful festive fixture list to finish 2020 with momentum.

Aberdeen face Kilmarnock away on Sunday (12pm).

He said: “You can dragged down a little bit by one or two performances where you don’t really do what you want to do.

“The league is quite tight and you just have to take it one game at a time.

“December is full of fixtures and we will have to be ready to attack those one by one.

“Not looking ahead or thinking two or three games down the line.

“There are a lot of games coming up.

“If we can really build on the win and get the momentum going hopefully we can have a really strong December.

“And come out the other side and see where the table lies then.”