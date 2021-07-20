Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez to be let loose in Euro tie against BK Hacken

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is set to let United States international striker Christian Ramirez loose against BK Hacken.

The 30-year-old former Houston Dynamo centre-forward spent his entire career in the States before sealing a summer switch to the Dons.

Glass insists Ramirez is a “statement” signing and confirmed there will be no bedding in period for the striker to adapt to football in Europe.

Instead he is ready to let “Superman” fly against the Swedish side in the Uefa Europa Conference League clash on Thursday.

Glass said: “Christian is ready and is going to play the European games.

“He was already fit as he was in mid-season.

“Christian didn’t play a lot because they (Houston Dynamo) knew he was on the way out and started protecting their own group and also protecting the player and looking after him.

“He’s a vastly experienced player. I think his team-mates have liked what they’ve seen, we’ve liked what we’ve seen so far.”

Ramirez took wage cut to join Dons

Glass confirmed Ramirez accepted a drop in wages to make a move to Aberdeen from Major League Soccer become reality.

Having also thrashed out a fee with the MLS for Ramirez, Aberdeen then had to secure a work permit for the former Minnesota United and Los Angeles FC centre-forward.

Ramirez, nicknamed “Superman” while at Minnesota, will make his competitive Dons debut in front of 5,665 supporters in the second qualifying round first leg tie.

It will be the first time the Red Army will see the international in action as the Dons pre-season games against St Johnstone (0-0) and Inverness Caley Thistle (1-1) have been behind closed doors.

Glass is confident Ramirez will be worth the wait

He said “It was a big statement for us to get a player like Christian and it was a big statement from him to take the cut that he did in his salary to show that he wanted to be a high profile player.

“We’re delighted that we managed to get Christian.”

Preseason ✔️🔴⚪️ big week ahead 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/KhEj2fOkY5 — Christian Ramirez (@Chris_Ramirez17) July 17, 2021

Another statement signing in Brown

Another statement signing is Scott Brown, who will lead out Aberdeen against BK Hacken as team captain.

Veteran midfielder Brown, 36, rejected the offer of a new contract at Celtic to sign on at Pittodrie on a two-year deal in a player/coach role.

Glass made Brown, who led Celtic to nine-in-a-row and the Quadruple Treble, skipper on the pitch for his undoubted leadership skills.

Keeper Joe Lewis, who had the captain’s armband for the previous two seasons. has taken on the role of club captain to deal with off-field and community matters.

For Glass, midfielder Brown’s leadership qualities are second to none, but he insists the former Scotland international captain’s footballing ability should not be overlooked.

He said: “One of the reasons that we brought Scott here was his experience and what he could bring to the group.

“He is going to lead the group with his experience, but he’s also going to lead the group with his quality on the pitch.

“I think people think he’s a leader in there, he’s shouting, he’s bawling, but he’s a very, very good footballer and I think people forget that when you talk about Scott.”

©️ The Club today confirms that Scott Brown will be Aberdeen FC team captain for the 2021/21 season. 🔴 Joe Lewis, who has been an exemplary captain for two seasons, will continue to play a vital role as Club captain. More 👇 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) July 17, 2021

Aberdeen injury free for BK Hacken tie

Glass has a clean bill of health for the BK Hacken game with no injuries sustained during the pre-season preparations.

The only absentee for the Euro tie is Scotland international centre-back Declan Gallagher.

The summer signing, 30, is suspended having been red carded last season with Motherwell in a 3-0 Europa League loss to Hapoel Beer-Sheva in the third qualifying round.

Glass said: “Everybody is fit apart from Declan Gallagher who is suspended.

“We have been very fortunate, because very few boys have missed days of the training.

“The sports scientists and physios are happy with that and hopefully that continues as the games start and people start kicking you properly.

“That is an extra challenge.”