Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez: Criticism does not bother me

Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez insists he will not let criticism of him detract from helping haul the Dons up the Premiership table.

The American attacker scored his eighth goal of the season in Saturday’s 1-0 win against Hibernian as the Dons ended a five-game losing streak.

The win alleviated some of the pressure on Dons boss Stephen Glass with Ramirez also coming in for criticism following the 10 game run without a win.

He said: “I have had plenty of criticism of myself over the past couple of weeks. I just continue to be myself and that will continue to get us where we want to be.

“I’ve had messages and my wife has had messages. It is stuff that comes with (the territory).

“It was stuff like maybe I’m not fast enough, don’t score enough goals or take enough chances. It is what it is. When the team is not winning then stories are created. That was why I came over here to experience something different.”

The Dons striker is far from concerned at being singled out and is happy to use the negative comments he has viewed as motivation.

He said: “You can use it as fuel. I could lie and say I didn’t fully use it but I am comfortable in my own skin. I know what type of player I am.

“I am not going to go like Ryan Hedges and run at that pace. I do what I do and I am just glad we have won.

“That is now eight for the season. I am pleased with the way things are going and I just wish we had picked up a couple more wins but it will make things different at the end of it.”

Move across the Atlantic has been challenging

For Ramirez, the move to Scotland is the first time he has played outside the United States and he admits moving to Aberdeen has been a challenge for him and his family.

He said: “It has been a culture shock. It has been fun.

“It has been harder on my wife and family through the time that she has been alone. She has left everything and so that is an experience for the family and myself.

“That is the tough part and that adjustment that people don’t see. We have been trying to get through it and it will be good to get to the holidays when the families will get over and spend some time together.

“We are enjoying it and really blessed to be here.”

The sense of relief at getting back to winning ways was palpable at Pittodrie at the full time whistle and Ramirez, who raced to celebrate his matchwinner with Dons boss Glass, was pleased to play his part in an important result for his manager.

He said: “For myself, the whole staff has given me so much confidence and has revitalised my career during my time here.

“They have given me the confidence and I have so much respect for them and I have so much to repay them for bringing me over here and the belief they have shown me.

“It shows the group’s beliefs in the staff and Glass.

“It was me sending a message to him but he doesn’t need to see that because he knows he has our support.”