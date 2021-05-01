Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is ready to ‘pull the trigger’ before the end of the season with a deal to any out-of-contract player that impresses.

Six players currently at Pittodrie have deals set to expire at the end of the season.

They are Niall McGinn, Ash Taylor, Tommie Hoban, Greg Leigh, Mikey Devlin and Ethan Ross. Another two are currently out on loan – Bruce Anderson (Hamilton) and Shay Logan (Hearts).

Loan deals for Gary Woods (Oldham), Florian Kamberi (St Gallen), Fraser Hornby (Stade de Reims) and Callum Hendry (St Johnstone) are also set to end.

Glass assessment of his squad is ongoing but he will not stall on offering contracts to any player he wants to keep.

He said: “It’s ongoing. If we decide that we’ve got the best in house, we’ll pull the trigger on that sort of thing quick.

© Shutterstock Feed

“If we feel we need to wait and players are choosing to wait, as well, then it’ll be after the last game (away to Rangers, May 15).

“That gives us three games to assess.”

It is understood Glass is keen to re-sign Anderson, 22, who is on loan at Hamilton. He is also keen on retaining Woods, the number two goalkeeper who has stood in for the injured Joe Lewis in the last two games.

Woods’ contract with Oldham Athletic expires in the off-season and he will be a free agent.

© Shutterstock Feed

McGinn and Hoban have been first team regulars under Glass. Taylor has been sidelined for the last month but returned to training for the first time under Glass this week.

Devlin and Leigh have been long-term injury absentees while Ross has featured in recent games off the bench.

Right-back Logan is on loan at Championship winners Hearts and is expected to move to Tynecastle permanently in the summer.

Glass said: “We’ve not had a lot of time to assess them in here. From a distance, it’s a bit different.

“Until you get in, you don’t know what they can do – and whether they can do the things we’re asking them to do. That’s the challenge. Your decision making process becomes a bit different.”

Aberdeen can secure qualification for the Uefa Conference League if they avoid defeat at Livingston today. The Reds also still have an outside chance at overtaking Hibs to finish third in the Premiership.

Hibs are six points ahead and have a superior goal advantage with three games remaining.

Glass admits it is a balance between assessing the squad with next season in mind and delivering wins this season.

He said: “It is a balance. We know the task in hand and we’re assessing for next year. But we have to still put a team out who can win games.

“There are decisions to be made on some players. The best way to see them is in the games. That’s ongoing and we’ve got a fairly tight group, anyway.

“Some of the younger players are getting a chance to show what they can do, getting a bit more time on the pitch. You don’t see much with how limited we’ve been in training.”