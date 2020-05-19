Aberdeen star Ronald Hernandez’s Twitter account hacked

Aberdeen full-back Ronald Hernandez’s Twitter account appears to have been hacked this morning.

Venezuelan Hernandez’s profile picture is now that of a woman, while the name on his account had been changed to lwlu.al.saud. The alterations coincided with a string of messages posted in Arabic from just before 9am this morning.

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

باسمي سمو الاميرة لولوة الفيصل آل سعود وبمناسبة عيد الفطر المبارك أتقدم بالدعم عبر مساعدات مالية لجميع المحتاحين لكل محتاج يبشر باذن الله التواصل دايركت 🇸🇦.#لولوة_الفيصل_آل_سعود. pic.twitter.com/ujOW8ulAvE — lwlu.al.saud (@lwlu_9) May 19, 2020

The hack – which looks to have come from Saudi Arabia – has left Aberdeen fans confused on the social media site:

This is (was) Ronald Hernandez’s account by the way… https://t.co/UVmKh60Vce — Red Point of View (@ARedPOV) May 19, 2020