Aberdeen star Ronald Hernandez’s Twitter account hacked

by Ryan Cryle
19/05/2020, 9:51 am
New signing Ronald Hernandez warms up at Ibrox.
Aberdeen full-back Ronald Hernandez’s Twitter account appears to have been hacked this morning.

Venezuelan Hernandez’s profile picture is now that of a woman, while the name on his account had been changed to lwlu.al.saud. The alterations coincided with a string of messages posted in Arabic from just before 9am this morning.

The hack – which looks to have come from Saudi Arabia – has left Aberdeen fans confused on the social media site: