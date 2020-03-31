Aberdeen squad consider wage deferrals plan due to coronavirus shutdown

Aberdeen’s players are reportedly considering a plan to defer wages during the coronavirus shutdown.

Scottish football has been suspended indefinitely since March 13 and chairman Dave Cormack last week said the lockdown will cost the Dons £5 million.

There was a further blow when the Reds’ insurers said their policy would not cover pandemics when it renews on April 30.

Cormack has said he will come up with a plan to seek fresh investment in the Pittodrie club when there’s “clarity” on when football will resume, however, it is understood the Aberdeen players and coaching staff are prepared to do their bit.